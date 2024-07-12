Tool fans react to ‘72826’ album-Jojo Siwa copycat accusations

The Venn diagram of Tool fans and Jojo Siwa fans is pretty much two circles desperately trying their hardest to get away from each other.
So it's odd that any music news is happening that involves both artists, but here we are.
The situation began on July 3, when Siwa, the "Dance Moms" reality star turned would-be grownup singer posted a photo montage on TikTok to promote her single "Guilty Pleasure." Among the images was a shot of two items that were ostensibly going to be available for sale in her merch shop.
One was an orange vest in the style of a safety vest; the other was a neon yellow T-shirt. Both bore a sketch-like vertical image of a wrench with the name "Jojo" running down the neck of the wrench. The yellow T-shirt had the words "Hardware & Tools, 1-800-GTY-PLSR" underneath the wrench.
It's undeniably reminiscent of the cover of "72826," Tool's 1991 demo tape. (Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan is a longtime resident of Jerome, Arizona.) While the exact shape of the wrenches is not identical, the font and overall concept are pretty spot-on.
Comments on the July 3 TikTok were generally positive, mostly about other photos in the post. But TikTok user @bunnyw1fe said, "I'm kinda obsessed with the merch" and @msi4lifefr commented, "Ngl I want the yellow shirt."
But it wasn't long before Tool fans descended upon the post.
User @padrepidge wrote, "Tool did that 'wrench d!ck' design like 3 decades ago!" More dramatically, user @genxtrakrista73 wrote, "Maynard will have his day with you." User @metal.dick commented, "Wow. That's the Tool dick wrench. I have it tattooed on my thigh, this is an egregious ripoff."
Neither Siwa nor Keenan have publicly commented on the situation. The vest and shirt are not currently available in the Jojo Siwa online shop.