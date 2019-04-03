23 Spots for Easter Brunch 2019 in Greater Phoenix

When we were young, Easter was all about egg hunts and chocolate bunnies, colorful baskets filled with treats, and gorging ourselves on neon-yellow Peeps. These days, things are a bit more sophisticated. This Easter Sunday, April 21, the Valley is featuring everything from ornate variations of eggs Benedict to gleaming towers of seafood.

Don your finest pastel attire and call your kinfolk — these are the best places for Easter brunch in metro Phoenix.

Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree

Enjoy a sprawling brunch buffet with an option for courtyard seating at Keeler's on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Expect prime rib sliders, green chile pork chilaquiles, shrimp cocktail and oysters, and lobster bruschetta — just to name a few options. Amp up the celebration with bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys for $12. Cost is $49 for adults and $19 for children under 10. Call 602-374-4784 or go to the Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse website to make reservations.

Continue Reading

EXPAND The bar at Ghost Ranch is a good place to be on Easter Sunday. Chris Malloy

Ghost Ranch

1006 East Warner Road, #102-103, Tempe

Check out Ghost Ranch in Tempe for a modern, Southwest twist on Easter brunch. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the restaurant will be serving up dishes like blue corn pancakes ($10), chicken chilaquiles ($12), and just for the occasion, the Southwestern B&B — an everything bagel topped with mezcal and beet-cured salmon, whipped cream cheese, hard-boiled egg, olive tapenade, avocado mousse, and crispy onions ($16). Pair your sustenance with a piña picante, a jalapeño-infused tequila drink with pineapple and lime to kick things up a notch. To make reservations, call 480-474-4328.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse

Multiple Locations

An a la carte-style Easter brunch will be served at both Liberty Station locations — DC Ranch (Pima Road and Thompson Peak Parkway) and Terravita (Scottsdale Road and Carefree Highway) — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to regular brunch offerings, choose from smoked fried chicken with cornbread pancakes ($26) or the lobster Benny atop English muffins, served with ancho hollandaise ($24). Add bottomless smoked bacon Bloody Marys or bottomless mimosas for $12. For reservations, call 480-278-7044 for the DC Ranch location or 480-595-9930 for the Terravita location.

EXPAND The monkey bread at LON's is unmissable. Courtesy of LON's at the Hermosa Inn

LON's Restaurant

5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley

Visit LON's at the Hermosa Inn on Easter Sunday to be greeted by its famous, fresh-baked brioche monkey bread topped with cream cheese frosting, then bask in a luxurious three-course brunch. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., choose between six different appetizers including smoked Scottish salmon atop everything bagel chips and local beet salad with pistachio-goat cheese puree. Entrees range from Maine lobster quiche to fried Petaluma chicken breast on a cornmeal waffle. For dessert, you can have your cake and eat it too: Choose from carrot, key lime cheesecake, or dark chocolate. Cost is $79 per person and reservations are required at 602-955-7878.

Mastro's Steakhouse

8852 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

The north Scottsdale location of Mastro's Steakhouse is serving up Easter brunch in its signature, grandiose style from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their buffet features crab cake or classic egg Benedicts, lobster mashed potatoes, made-to-order waffles and omelets, sushi towers, and a cascading shellfish bar. To top it all off, the dessert station will offer individual portions of cheesecake, sin cake, and of course, their signature warm butter cake. Pricing is $95 for adults and includes endless mimosas and Bloody Marys, while children ages 6 to 12 are $25 each. Reservations can be made at 480-585-9500.

Match Restaurant & Lounge offers an artsy ambiance for your Easter celebration. Courtesy of Found:RE Hotel Phoenix

Match Restaurant & Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue

Match Restaurant & Lounge, inside the art boutique Found:RE hotel in Phoenix, calls hipsters and regular folk alike to partake in their Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their menu includes avocado toast with goat cheese ($12), huevos rancheros featuring corn tostadas and salsa verde ($12), and salmon salad with house-made salmon cakes and lemon champagne vinaigrette ($15). Exclusively for the occasion, Match is offering red velvet pancakes with whipped cream and white chocolate syrup ($12). Make reservations by calling 602-875-8080.

EXPAND Get your seafood fix with crab and eggs at Ocean Prime. Courtesy of Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime

5455 East High Street, #115

If seafood and upscale vibes are your thing, head to the lounge at Ocean Prime from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter brunch here is a la carte and features lobster toast with a sunny-side egg ($24), crab and eggs atop an English muffin with hollandaise sauce ($19), and French toast with mixed berries and candied bacon ($15). Start your meal with a blood orange mimosa for $9, or go all out with Ocean Prime's signature Bloody Mary with jumbo shrimp for $18. Call 480-347-1313 to make reservations.

Pomelo at the Orchard

7100 North 12th Street

Head to Pomelo this Easter for an inspired brunch set at one of Arizona's first citrus farms. Start with a crudite platter with hummus and grilled pita ($11), then keep it fresh with the seared ahi tuna salad ($18). Indulge in the short rib Benedict ($16) or breakfast pizza featuring fresh mozzarella, Schreiner’s sausage, breakfast potatoes, and over-medium eggs ($16). Rendezvous with rosé all day for an extra $20. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and reservations can be made by calling 602-633-2600.

Easter Brunch at Roaring Fork is popping. Courtesy of Roaring Fork

Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Celebrate Easter in the tradition of the Old West at Roaring Fork in Scottsdale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Savor the buffet-style menu, featuring egg and meat carving tables with ham and roast beef and a savory hot-and-cold station. Additional menu items range from buttermilk fried chicken with green chile gravy to huckleberry French toast and prime rib. Save room for bread pudding and pecan pie bars at the dessert station. Cost is $39 and reservations can be made at 480-947-0795 or through the Roaring Fork website.

Rusconi's American Kitchen

10637 North Tatum Boulevard

Rusconi's regularly offers hearty American cuisine featuring a wood burning grill everyday, and Easter just means that the ante is upped. Their three-course brunch will run you $59 and includes a starter, entree, and dessert. Among the dining options are warm berry ricotta crepes, California halibut with spring pea risotto, and steak and eggs served with focaccia bread with sweet potato hash. Conclude the festivities with spring berries and vanilla-infused creme brulee. Brunch goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and reservations can be made at the Rusconi's website or by calling 480-483-0009.

EXPAND Enjoy Easter brunch in modern Mediterranean style. Courtesy of the Royal Palms Resort and Spa

T. Cook's

5200 East Camelback Road

This Valley favorite inside the Royal Palms Resort and Spa does not mess around when it comes to brunch. Add Easter to the equation and you have an unforgettable meal with views of Camelback Mountain. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., start with a buffet featuring chilled seafood like snow crab claws, oysters and Baja prawns, and add some fresh berries and artisanal cheeses to your plate to round it out. Entrees include duck confit Benedict, arroz negro (forbidden black rice with Spanish chorizo and Maine lobster), and sea bass with charred broccolini. A dessert buffet will end the experience on a sweet note. Expect to spend $95 for adults and $45 for children aged 6 to 12. Call 602-808-0766 or head to Open Table to make reservations.

The Grill Kitchen and Bar hosts Easter brunch. Courtesy of The Boulders

The Grill Kitchen & Bar

34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree

The Grill Kitchen & Bar at the Boulders Resort & Spa is doing it big this Easter with a ritzy Champagne brunch and live music. Wander through various stations for made-to-order omelets, house-made bacon, fry bread with everything from local honey to smoked salmon, and a decadent seafood selection featuring poke, oysters, shrimp, and ceviche. If none of that tickles your fancy, maybe chicken and waffle bites, balsamic grilled rack of lamb, or seared diver scallops with charred sweet corn will do the trick. The Easter bunny will even be there to keep the little ones occupied. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost is $78 per person, or $30 for children 12 and under. Call 480-488-7353 to hold your place.

EXPAND Enjoy your fare in a modern setting this Easter at Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's. Courtesy of Market Restaurant + Bar

The Market by Jennifer's

3603 East Indian School Road, Suite A

If you would rather enjoy Easter a la carte style, The Market by Jennifer's is your go-to spot. The Arcadia eatery is offering a special brunch menu from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Start your meal with an heirloom tomato and watermelon salad or stay true to the holiday with deviled eggs three ways ($12 for either appetizer). Featured entrees include fluffy ricotta pancakes with a blueberry compote ($12), avocado toast on Noble bread with poached eggs and crispy prosciutto ($14), and seafood risotto with blue king prawn, red sea crab, and seared scallops ($28). Enjoy chocolate mousse or coconut cream cake for dessert ($10 each). Call 602-626-5050 or head to The Market by Jennifer's website for reservations.

EXPAND The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch is hosting brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Courtesy of Siegel Photographic Inc.

The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

7700 East McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale

Hop over to the Verde Vista Dining Room at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch for a gourmet meal, followed by a visit from the Easter bunny. Head to the omelet station and place your order, or go for herb-roasted leg of lamb or sugar mustard-glazed ham at the carving station. The raw seafood bar boasts poached shrimp, green mussels, and smoked salmon, while the salad bar will keep your meal fresh. For your sweet tooth? Indulge in chocolate-covered strawberries or a selection of freshly baked pies. Easter brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $75 for adults and $37.50 for children ages 5 to12 (kids under 5 are complimentary). Reservations are required at 480-596-7521.

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, #180, Glendale

If you hail from the west side, relish in the Easter festivities at Urban Margarita. In addition to regular brunch items like enchiladas and eggs ($13.89) and Frosted Flakes French toast ($10.89), the restaurant is featuring crab and lobster Benedict ($15) and bananas foster french toast ($12). Wet your whistle with a Bellini in flavors like peach, mango, and raspberry, or go for a tried-and-true mimosa; either drink will run you $4. Call the restaurant at 623-561-6674 or head to the Urban Margarita website to make a reservation.

EXPAND Brunch at The Vig is laid back yet hearty. Courtesy of The Vig

The Vig Restaurants

Multiple Locations

Check out the Vig (with locations at Fillmore, McCormick, McDowell Mountain, Arcadia, and Uptown) for a laid-back brunch with live music and plenty of drink specials. Bloody Marys and mimosas are $4, while bottles of wine are half priced. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy luscious menu selections like the Monte Cristo French toast sandwich with ham, Swiss cheese, and over easy eggs ($11), chorizo burrito with green chiles ($9), and enchilidas de pollo with shredded chicken ($10). Visit The Vig website to select your location and make reservations.

Tres Tempe Restaurant

7192 South Price Road, Tempe

Tres Tempe invites you to enjoy a festive Easter brunch beginning at 10 a.m. The spread is comprised of an artisan charcuterie and cheese display, fresh fruit with seasonal berries, the tres frittata with local wild mushrooms, and Spanish paella with chorizo and mussels — among others. Miniature desserts range from a chocolate hazelnut torte to fruit crostatas. Cost is $32 per person and $16 for those 12 and under, and includes coffee, tea, and soft drinks. Call 480-897-5300 or book online at the Tres Tempe website.



Fried chicken and waffles are a Sunday staple at Salty Sow. Courtesy of Salty Sow

Salty Sow

4801 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale

Salty Sow, an American gastropub in Scottsdale, will offer brunch on Sunday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nosh on their signature fried chicken and waffles, honey ham, Brussels sprouts Caesar salad, pork belly hash, and more at the brunch buffet. If you would rather go with something sweet, try the banana chocolate chip French toast. The price for adults is $34.95, while children ages 6 to 12 are $19.95. Those 5 and under are free. Visit the Salty Sow website or call 602-795-9463 to make reservations.

Southern Rail

300 West Camelback Road

Enjoy chef Justin Beckett's beloved brunch at Southern Rail from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Go for the fried green tomato Benedict with tomato jam, sweet potato hash with a soft-boiled egg, or bread pudding French toast with bourbon sauce (each of the aforementioned entrees happen to be $13). Bottles of Arizona wine are half-price all day. Reservations are recommended and can be made on Open Table or by calling 602-200-0085.

Keep dessert classic with a creme brulee at Voila French Bistro. Courtesy of Voila French Bistro

Voila French Bistro

10135 East Via Linda, Scottsdale

Enjoy a three-course, prix-fixe Easter brunch at Voila French Bistro with choice of Champagne, mimosa, or red or white wine from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. To start, the escargots de Bourgogne, six Burgundy snails with parsley butter and garlic, should fill you with a certain joie de vivre. There are five entrees, including the croque madame, a ham sandwich with melted Swiss cheese and Béchamel sauce topped with a sunny-side egg, and beef Bourguignon, a traditional French beef stew with potatoes and carrots served with scalloped potatoes. For dessert, hopefully a traditional creme brulee tickles your fancy. Cost is $49 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Reservations are recommended and can be made on the Voila French Bistro website. Bon appétit!

Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen

6114 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Weft & Warp at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows is going all out this Easter Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., delight in an assortment of cheese and charcuterie, slow-roasted prime rib, pan-seared scallops, and much more. Raspberry coconut eclairs will sugar-coat the entire experience, but go for a Lucky Charms tart to keep the meal festive. Bottomless mimosas are sure to get you buzzing at $25. An egg hunt will be held on property from 10 to 11 a.m., including a special adult hunt with prizes. Brunch costs $75 for adults and $35 for children 7 to 12. Call 480-214-4622 to reserve.

Enjoy Easter in style at the Wrigley Mansion. Jackie Mercandetti

Wrigley Mansion

2501 East Telawa Trail

The Wrigley Mansion aims to make Easter a special occasion for the entire family. Say hello and snap a photo with the Easter bunny on your way in, then take the kids to an egg hunt at noon or 3 p.m. There are two seatings for brunch, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., where chef-manned food stations will serve up holiday classics like slow-roasted prime rib and lamb. Pricing is $85 for adults and includes the mansion's signature mimosas with fresh-squeezed orange juice. Cost for children is $45. Visit Open Table or call 602-955-4079 for reservations.

Wright's at the Biltmore

2400 East Missouri Avenue

An extravagant Easter brunch buffet can be had at Wright's at the Biltmore from from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Standout menu items include wild berry-ginger pancakes, prickly pear barbecue-glazed ham, and a sweet-glazed doughnut wall. Chef-manned stations offer up everything from made-to-order omelettes to vanilla waffle ice cream. Arrive at the resort early to join in the annual Easter egg hunt at 8:30 a.m. on the Squaw Peak Lawn, with plenty of merriment for the little ones. Brunch costs $105 for adults and $45 for children ages 5 to 12. Reservations are required and can be made through Open Table or by calling 602-954-2507.