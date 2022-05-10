'American fare with Japanese flavor:' An Izakaya-style Bistro is Set to Open Near Arcadia

Flagship’s CEO and co-founder, Nick Hogan shared some details about what to expect at Pyro. While the company has eateries around the U.S., Hogan is a Phoenix resident and he is beyond excited about Pyro’s location.

“Everything we’ve ever built over the last 20 years; we have wanted to have the atmosphere that everyone is comfortable in — from people dressed for a business lunch to those casually dressed in t-shirts and shorts. We want to appeal to everyone.”

click to enlarge Pyro, a new Japanese bistro is coming to Phoenix. Courtesy of Pyro

The place will also offer a patio with a relaxed atmosphere for drinking and dining. The design, Hogan says, will be full of “refined finishes with every part well-thought-out, from the atmosphere to the acoustics and lighting.”

As for the food, Hogan explained an effort toward using local ingredients.