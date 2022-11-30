Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market

November 30, 2022 6:45AM

Zapiekanki, or French baguettes topped with sauteed diced mushrooms and onions, topped with melted cheese, green onions, and Polish ketchup, are a specialty.
Zapiekanki, or French baguettes topped with sauteed diced mushrooms and onions, topped with melted cheese, green onions, and Polish ketchup, are a specialty. A to Z Polish Market
Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather.

But like many former Midwesterners, the Kurowskis soon missed the ability to get traditional ingredients and cuisine from their country of heritage. Knowing others had the same issue, they opened A to Z Polish Market in Surprise on December 14, 2021.

Since then, the compact grocery store with a full deli, bakery, and hot food counter has become a destination not only for Poles, but also for people with German roots as well as Hungarians, Romanians, Lithuanians, and others from all over the Valley. It’s an oasis for those looking for a taste of the old country — or countries, to be precise.

click to enlarge
A to Z Polish Market in Surprise draws customers from around the Valley.
A to Z Polish Market
“Eighty percent of the store is Polish products,” says Michael Kurowski, the owners' son who manages A to Z Polish Market. “Fifteen percent is German, and there’s a mix from all over Europe.”

They try to get the most important items from each country, he explains, like Hungarian spices and German sauerkraut.

“I would cram in more, but I really can’t,” Kurowski says. “That’s our main issue now, is space on the shelves.”

click to enlarge
Numerous styles and brands of sauerkraut and pickles can be found on the shelves.
Geri Koeppel
The market has four aisles packed with everything from jars of imported pickles, sauerkraut, beets, and jams to fruit syrups, baking products, tinned fish, candy, frozen foods, wine, and beer. Prices are comparable to, or lower than, similar products at major grocers. For example, Babcia soup mixes are 69 cents, pouches of Winiary dessert mixes are 79 cents, and large jars of Cracovia pickled cucumbers are $2.99.

They also stock the popular Zywiec and Okocim beers from Poland along with Polish wines made from fruits such as cherries, strawberries, and blackberries, because grapes don't grow well there.

Plum wine is another hit, and a lot of Poles make their own. In fact, when A to Z brought in fresh Empress plums from a farm in Idaho for home winemakers, “they were so popular it was unbelievable,” Kurowski says. “We had people taking 50 pounds at a time.”

click to enlarge
Fruit wines are popular with Poles.
Geri Koeppel
Just for the holidays, the market is carrying six types of glüwein, a spiced wine served hot that’s a staple at family get-togethers for those of German descent. The store also features a bakery that turns out homemade breads, cookies, and pastries.

“I come in at 5 a.m. with my mom and we bake all the breads in-house,” Kurowski says. “The pastries as well. Every weekend, we try to make assorted cookies with fruit filling on the inside.”

On Saturdays only, they make trays of paczki, the jelly-filled doughnuts popular on Fat Tuesday. But plan ahead, they tend to sell out early.

Another big draw of A to Z Polish Market is the deli, which features a variety of meats, cheeses, and pates. Some are brought in from New York or Europe, but most are custom-made in Chicago.

"Having the business in Chicago, we were able to build really good relationships with the highest quality meat producers and suppliers over there,” Kurowski said. “Everything is made to our exact specifications.”

For those who want to immediately conjure a taste of home, A to Z Polish Market has a hot deli counter and an outdoor patio for eating on-site. Everything is cooked from scratch throughout the day, and dishes change constantly based on availability.

click to enlarge
The hot deli always features favorites like pierogi and Polish sausage.
Geri Koeppel
The popular counter draws a line, particularly on Saturdays, when people drive for miles to do a big shopping trip. Arrive early or late to beat the rush. Hours for the store, deli, and hot food counter are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The three things always on hand in the hot deli are pierogi, or dumplings often filled with potato, potato and cheese, or sauerkraut; golabki, or cabbage leaves rolled around seasoned ground pork and usually topped with gravy; and sliced, grilled Polish sausage with onions. Most food is sold by the pound for about $7 to 9, meaning two people can easily fill up for less than $35 and take home leftovers.

All of these favorites rival what any babcia can make. The tender pierogi have a fluffy mashed potato filling that isn't clumpy or salty. The meat in the stuffed cabbages is well-seasoned and silky, not greasy. The Polish sausage is smoky with the perfect pinch of spices. Also, on a recent visit, a pork cutlet was golden, crispy, and moist. Red cabbage had an ideal sweet and sour balance, sauerkraut was tender and tangy, and cucumbers were sliced thinly, as they should be, and featured balanced ratios of fresh dill and sour cream.

click to enlarge
Red beets, pierogi, Polish sausage, and cucumbers in dill and sour cream are staples of a Polish meal.
Geri Koeppel
Another specialty that Kurowski says people seek out is zapiekanki, French baguettes loaded with sauteed diced mushrooms and onions, topped with melted cheese, green onions, and Polish ketchup. They're only sold on Fridays and take 20 minutes or more to prepare, so he recommends ordering ahead.

Whether you’re of Polish descent, have Polish friends or relatives, or have developed a taste for the meat- and carb-heavy cuisine over the years from an upbringing in the Midwest, the hot bar at A to Z Polish Market is stick-to-your-ribs satisfying.

And if you are Polish, you’ll feel especially welcome. All the workers speak both English and Polish fluently. Kurowksi attended Polish school throughout his upbringing and even has a Polish high school diploma because he learned history, geography, and other subjects along with the language.

“A lot of kids still do that in Chicago,” he says. The Windy City has the largest Polish diaspora outside of Poland itself, a population that is increasingly finding its way to Phoenix. That means hiring bilingual employees is essential, Kurowksi says.

“We still have a pretty small amount of staff in here, and it’s hard to keep up with how busy we’ve been in there lately, especially with the snowbirds coming back,” he says. "A lot of our customers only speak Polish.”

A to Z Polish Market

17221 North Litchfield Road, #50, Surprise
623-444-5885
atozpolishmarket.com
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Geri Koeppel is a professional writer, voracious reader, devoted traveler, and an amateur cook, wine drinker, birder and tennis player. She's lived and worked in Detroit, San Francisco, and Phoenix.
Contact: Geri Koeppel

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Holiday Guide 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation