5 of the Craziest Bloody Marys in Metro Phoenix

A crazy Bloody Mary? Here's where to find them in the Valley – including this one from Hash Kitchen.

Aside from the salty, spicy, furiously red mix of a good Bloody Mary, the best thing about the a.m. cocktails may be the insane toppings some bars and restaurants will use to crown them. It’s almost a sport for some places to load bloodies with as many items as they can. Bloody Marys have gotten next-level. From Mexican street corn and deviled eggs to sticks of beef jerky and even a brownie on top, here are five of the more imaginative, over-the-top Bloody Marys in metro Phoenix.

EXPAND The Kraken is like a meal at DeSoto Central Market. Courtesy of DeSoto Central Market

DeSoto Central Market

915 North Central Avenue

You’ll need both hands to carry this drink back to your table, as the DeSoto Market's Kraken is rightly dubbed “a meal in a glass.” It comes complete with all the fixings – meaning the usual stalk of celery, olive, carrot, and asparagus sticks – plus a straight-up slider and brownie on the end of the monster skewer. The Kraken is served daily till 10 p.m. for $18.

EXPAND Take your time at the BYOB Bar at Hash Kitchen, as there are like, 40 ingredients. Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations

An imaginative breakfast eatery and bar, Hash Kitchen is known for its zany brunch menu and – why we’re all here – its Build Your Own Bloody Mary bar. The BYOBM bar has more than 40 toppings for participants to mix and match and create the wildest Bloody Mary they can for $12. In addition to your vodka and house Mary mix, you can also add pickled mushrooms, pickled eggs, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls, your classic leafy celery stalk, and much more. Just get ready to wait for such a treat, or a table.