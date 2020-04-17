 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Tequila Corrido and CRUjiente Tacos have paired up to bring margaritas and chips and salsa to you.EXPAND
Tequila Corrido and CRUjiente Tacos have paired up to bring margaritas and chips and salsa to you.
Tequila Corrido

Booze News: Agave Seems to Be Having a Moment in Greater Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | April 17, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Drinking alcohol, in general, is on the rise during these days of lockdown — and there are more creative ways all the time of getting it. Not only do we have bars across the city open for takeout and delivery, we have mezcal news, and one kind of special elixir appears to be rising above the rest. It’s tequila, and this being Arizona, we weren't surprised.

Here are five bits of booze news — from coronavirus-related ingenuity to award grabs and something involving Dwayne T.R. Johnson — happening across the Valley.

Tequila Corrido and CRUjiente Tacos Do Delivery Via VW Bus

Related Stories

Those 21 and over in the greater Arcadia area are in for an interesting sight on their front walk. Arizona’s Tequila Corrido has paired up with CRUjiente Tacos to deliver tequila in the form of shots, bottles, and premixed margaritas via a vintage Volkswagen bus. Chips and salsa are also involved. Tequila Corrido's delivery service is available from 5 to 6:30 pm Tuesdays and Fridays. Same-day delivery orders must be in by 4 p.m. You can also request a bottle when ordering takeout or delivery from CRUjiente Tacos.

Mezcal Carreño is an award-winning machine.
Mezcal Carreño is an award-winning machine.
Chris Malloy

Mezcal Carreño Wins Best Mezcal at the SFWSC 2020

Last year, Mezcal Carreño won a Best of Phoenix award for its mezcal. This year, at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the locally based, Mexican-born operation pulled in the top prize — best mezcal — with the Ensamble 7. Mezcal Carreño is exclusively sold in Arizona in liquor stores, restaurants, and hotels.

VooDoo Daddy’s Premixed Pickups

For those who have experienced the old drive-thru daiquiri stands in New Orleans, we have more good news. The Tempe Cajun, Creole, and Caribbean restaurant VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen has bottled beer, bottled wine, and mixed cocktails ready in to-go packages. We’re talking classics like cosmopolitans and old fashioneds, NOLA-style skull-busters like porch wines and hurricanes, and even a pineapple jalapeno margarita. Orders can be placed online or by phone, via the app, or delivered through DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, and PostMates.

The People’s Margarita to-go kit.EXPAND
The People’s Margarita to-go kit.
Barrio Queen

Barrio Queen Pushing The Rock’s Margarita Kits

If you just pirated Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and it got you super hyped, great news: Barrio Queen is offering The Rock’s own Teremana Tequila in packaged margarita to-go kits. The $55 kits include a bottle of the celebrity-backed tequila, Tres Agaves Agave Nectar, pineapple or lime juice, limes, salt, and a recipe card for the signature margarita, The People’s Margarita. Kits are available for pickup or curbside (no third-party delivery).

Want to Support a Female-Owned Tequila Operation?

The good news is the local boutique label Señor Rio Tequila, owned by Debbie Medina Gach, has seen double-digit growth since the pandemic. The better news is you can find this stuff at any Total Wine & More, take it home, and pull up the Tequilaology page with 24 drink recipes. The cocktail of the month is currently the Rio Grande, so go nuts with your housemates or via a virtual happy hour. “Tequila is meant to be sipped and shared,” says Medina in an email. Good advice.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.