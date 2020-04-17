Booze News: Agave Seems to Be Having a Moment in Greater Phoenix

Drinking alcohol, in general, is on the rise during these days of lockdown — and there are more creative ways all the time of getting it. Not only do we have bars across the city open for takeout and delivery, we have mezcal news, and one kind of special elixir appears to be rising above the rest. It’s tequila, and this being Arizona, we weren't surprised.

Here are five bits of booze news — from coronavirus-related ingenuity to award grabs and something involving Dwayne T.R. Johnson — happening across the Valley.

Tequila Corrido and CRUjiente Tacos Do Delivery Via VW Bus

Those 21 and over in the greater Arcadia area are in for an interesting sight on their front walk. Arizona’s Tequila Corrido has paired up with CRUjiente Tacos to deliver tequila in the form of shots, bottles, and premixed margaritas via a vintage Volkswagen bus. Chips and salsa are also involved. Tequila Corrido's delivery service is available from 5 to 6:30 pm Tuesdays and Fridays. Same-day delivery orders must be in by 4 p.m. You can also request a bottle when ordering takeout or delivery from CRUjiente Tacos.

Mezcal Carreño is an award-winning machine. Chris Malloy

Mezcal Carreño Wins Best Mezcal at the SFWSC 2020

Last year, Mezcal Carreño won a Best of Phoenix award for its mezcal. This year, at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the locally based, Mexican-born operation pulled in the top prize — best mezcal — with the Ensamble 7. Mezcal Carreño is exclusively sold in Arizona in liquor stores, restaurants, and hotels.

VooDoo Daddy’s Premixed Pickups

For those who have experienced the old drive-thru daiquiri stands in New Orleans, we have more good news. The Tempe Cajun, Creole, and Caribbean restaurant VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen has bottled beer, bottled wine, and mixed cocktails ready in to-go packages. We’re talking classics like cosmopolitans and old fashioneds, NOLA-style skull-busters like porch wines and hurricanes, and even a pineapple jalapeno margarita. Orders can be placed online or by phone, via the app, or delivered through DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, and PostMates.

EXPAND The People’s Margarita to-go kit. Barrio Queen

Barrio Queen Pushing The Rock’s Margarita Kits

If you just pirated Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and it got you super hyped, great news: Barrio Queen is offering The Rock’s own Teremana Tequila in packaged margarita to-go kits. The $55 kits include a bottle of the celebrity-backed tequila, Tres Agaves Agave Nectar, pineapple or lime juice, limes, salt, and a recipe card for the signature margarita, The People’s Margarita. Kits are available for pickup or curbside (no third-party delivery).

Want to Support a Female-Owned Tequila Operation?

The good news is the local boutique label Señor Rio Tequila, owned by Debbie Medina Gach, has seen double-digit growth since the pandemic. The better news is you can find this stuff at any Total Wine & More, take it home, and pull up the Tequilaology page with 24 drink recipes. The cocktail of the month is currently the Rio Grande, so go nuts with your housemates or via a virtual happy hour. “Tequila is meant to be sipped and shared,” says Medina in an email. Good advice.