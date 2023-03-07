A Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On: What to Expect at the 2023 Arizona Cocktail Weekend

At the Cocktail Carnival, guests get a wristband and can try 10 three- to five-ounce drinks. This is where brands strut their stuff. “They do the best they can to outdo each other,” Scott says. "Everybody’s putting their best dress on, so to speak."

Arizona Cocktail Weekend features three main events along with tastings, seminars, and other cocktail-focused activities.

Top Bars is a chance to experience bars routinely named best in the world without having to leave Phoenix. “They win awards and have stood the test of time,” Godwin-McMaken says.



This who’s who of the global bar scene is possible due to the deep relationships Arizona Cocktail Week has developed through the years, Scott says. “Not only is it popular with our guests, but it’s popular with those who come in to participate," he explains.





The fast-paced bartending competition and liquor sampling party Last Slinger Standing returns on Monday to its previous home at the Republic National Distributing Company headquarters. It begins with preliminary rounds of bartenders battling head-to-head to create the best drink possible. A final 16 compete in brackets until it’s just one-on-one. This usually attracts a couple hundred guests, many rooting for their favorite bartender.





Jeffery Morganthaler, an award-winning bartender and author from Portland, Oregon, leads a Bulleit seminar at Arizona Cocktail Weekend.

Top Bars, an annual tasting event showcasing pop-up versions of the best cocktail lounges from around the globe, is part of Arizona Cocktail Weekend.





Arizona Cocktail Weekend

March 11-13

Cocktail Carnival at Walter Where?House: 702 North 21st Avenue

Top Bars at The Croft: 22 East Buchanan Street

Last Slinger Standing at RNDC: 402 South 54th Place

arizonacocktailweekend.com

Many events, however, are more geared toward the general public and some start the weekend off early.Palomar PDX holds a pop-up at Highball on Thursday, Eden at Hotel Palomar will host the kick-off event on Friday night, and other venues will offer everything from yoga with bloody marys to a Selena-themed drag brunch. Most events require tickets or RSVPs, available online. More than just the drinks, though, Arizona Cocktail Weekend is a time to toast to those who make magic happen behind the bar.“It’s about the people and the relationships," Scott says, "because it takes a lot of very talented individuals to pull this off.”