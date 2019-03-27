Scottsdale Chef Charleen Badman a Finalist for 2019 James Beard Award

This morning, a Scottsdale chef was named as a finalist for the 2019 James Beard Awards — chef Charleen Badman of FnB for Best Chef: Southwest. The 2019 James Beard Award nominees in the restaurant and chef, media, and restaurant design categories were announced at a ceremony at Houston.

The finalists are “chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions.” Badman was the only Arizona finalist in a list of Texans, and the only Arizona chef listed as a finalist. She has been a semifinalist for six consecutive years (including this one). Winners will be announced on May 6.

With a history as a chef and restauranteur in New York City, Badman now co-owns FnB — the 2018 Best of Phoenix winner for Best Farm-To-Table Restaurant — with Pavle Milic in Old Town Scottsdale. She’s known as the vegetable whisperer, and for her famous braised leeks.