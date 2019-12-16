 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

11 Chinese Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Metro Phoenix
Diana Martinez

11 Chinese Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Metro Phoenix

New Times Staff | December 16, 2019 | 6:00am
Many believe in the sanctity of the eating of Chinese food on December 25, and what may have started as a  Jewish tradition has now grown to become a widespread ritual even among those who celebrate the Christmas holiday. Because really, what's better than a second dinner of Peking duck and fried rice after a day of eating, drinking, and trying not to kill your family?

Whether or not you're celebrating Christmas, here are 11 metro Phoenix Chinese restaurants open on Christmas Day.

China Village

2710 East Indian School Road


Though it will be open for dinner only, China Village in central Phoenix is a solid option for Christmas dining. This friendly, old-school spot serves a menu that spans Hunan, Mandarin, and Szechuan cuisines. The restaurant is open from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Dragon Wok Fine Chinese Restaurant

727 West Ray Road #B1, Gilbert


This Gilbert restaurant is allowing both reservations and walk-ins, depending on party size, so it might be best to call ahead. Dragon Wok Fine Chinese Restaurant serves sushi, along with plenty of traditional Chinese favorites. The restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Peking Duck at Hong Kong Asian Diner.EXPAND
Peking Duck at Hong Kong Asian Diner.
Lauren Saria

Hong Kong Asian Diner

9880 South Rural Road, Tempe


The family-owned and -operated Hong Kong Asian Diner in Tempe serves expertly executed Cantonese cuisine. Whatever you do, don't skip the Peking duck, which comes with a plate of "crisp duck skin surrounded by a crown of pillowy white buns." The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

China Chili

302 East Flower Street


For central Phoenicians, China Chili is probably your go-to restaurant for Chinese takeout and a nontraditional Christmas meal. As a result, you may find long lines on the holiday, but dishes such as yu shiang chicken and salt-and-pepper pork chops may be worth the wait. Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nee House Chinese Restaurant is for the adventurous.
Nee House Chinese Restaurant is for the adventurous.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Nee House

13843 North Tatum Boulevard


Located in north Phoenix, Nee House serves some of the freshest seafood dishes in town. How do we know? Because your meal is probably swimming in the tank in the restaurant when you arrive. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jade Palace

9160 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
8876 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale


Both locations of this popular Christmas Day dining option are booked or nearly booked already. The Shea Boulevard location of Jade Palace is probably full but will be taking walk-in diners, and the Pinnacle Peak location still has availability for reservations after 8 p.m. or for midday lunch. The Shea Boulevard location is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pinnacle Peak Road spot.

Pork blood, intestines, and Spam in hot chile oil at Original Cuisine.EXPAND
Pork blood, intestines, and Spam in hot chile oil at Original Cuisine.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Original Cuisine

1853 West Broadway Road, Mesa


Heading out to Mesa for some authentic Szechuan cuisine is kind of an adventure, especially if it’s Original Cuisine. The clean and simple dining area is inviting, and you can’t wait to grab a menu and get to ordering. But we’ll let you know now what the chef recommends — the Spicy Duck Feet and Duck Wing. Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix Palace

2075 North Dobson Road, Chandler


East Valley residents looking for a Christmas Day dim sum fix need look no further than Phoenix Palace, where small plates will be available until 3 p.m. Starting then, you will also be able to order dinner. The palace is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Great Wall Cuisine is the dim sum destination in west Phoenix.EXPAND
Great Wall Cuisine is the dim sum destination in west Phoenix.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Great Wall Restaurant

3446 West Camelback Road, #155


From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., you'll find this west Phoenix spot packed with diners looking for excellent dim sum, so be prepared to wait if you're going to want a table. After 3 p.m., the restaurant switches to a family-style dinner menu. Great Wall recommends getting there early for dim sum and making reservations for dinner. The hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dim sum.

Dragon Express

1125 West Baseline Road, Mesa


This Mesa go-to has more of a fast food vibe than some of the others in terms of restaurant size and style, but the food is still quality. Dragon Express offers sit-down, takeout, and delivery, and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Best China

8987 West Olive Avenue, #126, Peoria


West Valley residents won’t be left out in the cold this Christmas — Best China will be serving up its Cantonese and Mandarin fare, which includes everything from lo mein to seafood to moo shu, plus plenty more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on December 12, 2014. It was updated on December 16, 2019.

