11 Chinese Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Metro Phoenix

Many believe in the sanctity of the eating of Chinese food on December 25, and what may have started as a Jewish tradition has now grown to become a widespread ritual even among those who celebrate the Christmas holiday. Because really, what's better than a second dinner of Peking duck and fried rice after a day of eating, drinking, and trying not to kill your family?
Whether or not you're celebrating Christmas, here are 11 metro Phoenix Chinese restaurants open on Christmas Day.
China Village2710 East Indian School Road
Though it will be open for dinner only, China Village in central Phoenix is a solid option for Christmas dining. This friendly, old-school spot serves a menu that spans Hunan, Mandarin, and Szechuan cuisines. The restaurant is open from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Dragon Wok Fine Chinese Restaurant727 West Ray Road #B1, Gilbert
This Gilbert restaurant is allowing both reservations and walk-ins, depending on party size, so it might be best to call ahead. Dragon Wok Fine Chinese Restaurant serves sushi, along with plenty of traditional Chinese favorites. The restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hong Kong Asian Diner9880 South Rural Road, Tempe
The family-owned and -operated Hong Kong Asian Diner in Tempe serves expertly executed Cantonese cuisine. Whatever you do, don't skip the Peking duck, which comes with a plate of "crisp duck skin surrounded by a crown of pillowy white buns." The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
China Chili302 East Flower Street
For central Phoenicians, China Chili is probably your go-to restaurant for Chinese takeout and a nontraditional Christmas meal. As a result, you may find long lines on the holiday, but dishes such as yu shiang chicken and salt-and-pepper pork chops may be worth the wait. Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nee House13843 North Tatum Boulevard
Located in north Phoenix, Nee House serves some of the freshest seafood dishes in town. How do we know? Because your meal is probably swimming in the tank in the restaurant when you arrive. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Jade Palace9160 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
8876 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Both locations of this popular Christmas Day dining option are booked or nearly booked already. The Shea Boulevard location of Jade Palace is probably full but will be taking walk-in diners, and the Pinnacle Peak location still has availability for reservations after 8 p.m. or for midday lunch. The Shea Boulevard location is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pinnacle Peak Road spot.
Original Cuisine1853 West Broadway Road, Mesa
Heading out to Mesa for some authentic Szechuan cuisine is kind of an adventure, especially if it’s Original Cuisine. The clean and simple dining area is inviting, and you can’t wait to grab a menu and get to ordering. But we’ll let you know now what the chef recommends — the Spicy Duck Feet and Duck Wing. Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix Palace2075 North Dobson Road, Chandler
East Valley residents looking for a Christmas Day dim sum fix need look no further than Phoenix Palace, where small plates will be available until 3 p.m. Starting then, you will also be able to order dinner. The palace is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Great Wall Restaurant3446 West Camelback Road, #155
From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., you'll find this west Phoenix spot packed with diners looking for excellent dim sum, so be prepared to wait if you're going to want a table. After 3 p.m., the restaurant switches to a family-style dinner menu. Great Wall recommends getting there early for dim sum and making reservations for dinner. The hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dim sum.
Dragon Express1125 West Baseline Road, Mesa
This Mesa go-to has more of a fast food vibe than some of the others in terms of restaurant size and style, but the food is still quality. Dragon Express offers sit-down, takeout, and delivery, and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Best China8987 West Olive Avenue, #126, Peoria
West Valley residents won’t be left out in the cold this Christmas — Best China will be serving up its Cantonese and Mandarin fare, which includes everything from lo mein to seafood to moo shu, plus plenty more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on December 12, 2014. It was updated on December 16, 2019.
