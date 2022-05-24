Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

First Taste

First Taste: Sparkling Statues and Pizza Spring Rolls Welcome Customers at Disco Dragon

May 24, 2022 7:15AM

Co-owner Brenon Stuart with Kevin Rosales, Executive Chef of Disco Dragon.
Co-owner Brenon Stuart with Kevin Rosales, Executive Chef of Disco Dragon. Mer Norwood
When a new spot opens in town, we can't wait to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).

With sequined purple body parts — legs and busts, specifically — hanging from the ceiling, disco ball plant pots, and Olympian heroes decorating the walls, it’s definitely a party as soon as you walk in the doors of Disco Dragon. The new, sparkly bar and restaurant opened on May 19 in downtown Phoenix.

Brenon Stuart, who co-owns the concept with Sam Olguin, explains the name, admitting that it was originally “Disco Dragon Pasta Party” several iterations ago.

“I don't know how to dissect it necessarily as a coherent thought. It was just like a silly combination of things."

Executive Chef Kevin Rosales chimed in, “it’s like the emo punk bands. It's like, Playboy Man Baby," he says.

Wherever Disco Dragon comes from, it has our attention.
click to enlarge Quirky decor at Disco Dragon - MER NORWOOD
Quirky decor at Disco Dragon
Mer Norwood
When the team that created Killer Whale Sex Club, Halfway Crooks, and Deez Buns thought about their next concept, they wanted to create something that would fill a gap. They asked themselves, what is Phoenix, specifically Roosevelt Row, missing?

Their answer? Asian food. Fast forward and now the menu at Disco Dragon, created by Rosales and chef Bob Tam, draws from pan-Asian influences.

“We're using a lot of [Tam's] Chinese influence, and then my Filipino influence, with a lot of nostalgia. The menu items are Thai, a little bit of Korean, but mostly Filipino, and lots of Chinese. But coming up with a twist,” Rosales says.

What kind of twist? Two words – pizza lumpia.

Imagine traditional Filipino Shanghai egg rolls, yet instead of being stuffed with pork, these are stuffed with melted cheese and served with a dollop of marinara. One bite provides a sweet reminiscence of childhood while also satisfying adult taste buds.

click to enlarge Pizza Lumpia - MER NORWOOD
Pizza Lumpia
Mer Norwood
“My favorite part about tasting the food is the nostalgia," Stuart says. "The food makes you smile in an ‘Oh my God’  kind of way, and it's fun. That's kind of the point here."

While many items on the menu were inspired by the question, "Wouldn't it be fun if...?" Stuart says, they also fit Rosales' requirement for authenticity.

“Authenticity is about being intentional. I wouldn't compromise flavors, there better be salt or acids and a good amount of fat in there. But I think it's just knowing what I know best, and how I can share that. And as it goes, it is 100% down to anything wrapped in a spring roll," he says, laughing.

Other items such as the tempura fried oyster mushrooms will give you takoyaki throwback vibes, and the pan-seared pork wontons with Hot Pot sauce is a modern take on tradition. These dishes are best enjoyed with a group.

As Rosales describes the menu, “It’s kind of like, ‘palutan,’" he says, defining the Filipino term as "food to have with alcohol."

The 12 Cocktails on the menu each have an Asian spirit base from soju to sake, and include florals, citruses, and plum ingredients. For purple overload, try the Ube Milk Punch, a silky clarified cocktail, paired with a sweet ube donut filled with ube cream.

click to enlarge Ube Milk Punch - MER NORWOOD
Ube Milk Punch
Mer Norwood
The beer menu allows you to taste brews from Taiwan, China, Laos, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Japan. There's also sake on tap.

“Almost selfishly, we wanted to make a place that we wanted to hang out,” Stuart says. Drawing inspiration from the night markets of Los Angeles, the team wanted to create a space where customers come not only for the food and drinks, but ultimately to have a good time.

“What I think is cool about Phoenix, specifically Roosevelt Row, is this is where a lot of things are happening. There’s movement. There are so many players down here, and they're all doing different stuff,” Stuart says.

“We've got tacos next door, we've got barbecue next door, we've got wings there, we've got three breweries that all do very different styles of beer — these are all very different inspirations. And here’s where things happen. Hopefully, people who follow us will try the food next door, or try the beers across the street, and want to come downtown more often. Here’s where big city shit happens.”

When that involves ube cocktails and pizza lumpia, we’re here for it.

Disco Dragon

509 East Roosevelt Street
instagram.com/disco.dragon/
Thursday - Saturday 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.
No reservations
 
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Merichelle has chronicled her many food adventures since 2016. She is the Founder of the local food blog She Forks PHX. You’re most likely to find her munching on tacos on a Tuesday, sipping brews at a local cafe, or eating unicorn cakes.
Contact: Mer Norwood

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
EAT Guide 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation