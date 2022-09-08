Driftwood Coffee Owners Bring New Bar To Glendale. Meet Easy Tiger



"I live in the neighborhood and have this goal to open cool concepts west of Interstate 17, add some more culture to the place," Linderman says.



Bentley and Linderman also ran Reap & Sow, a pop-up coffee shop and cocktail bar inside The Rebel Lounge at 23rd Street and Indian School Road. The pop-up debuted while shows were on pause in 2020 and packed up in December 2021. But Easy Tiger will be different from its predecessor, Linderman says.



click to enlarge The owners of Easy Tiger also ran Reap & Sow, a coffee pop-up at the Rebel Lounge that closed in December 2021. Charles Barth



The bar, which is half a mile from Arizona College's Glendale campus and less than two miles from Glendale Community College, hopes to attract local students with its laid-back vibes and reasonably priced drinks. Cocktails will range from $3 to $13, with a robust beer program that includes 76 different brews housed in grab-and-go coolers.



The beer will range from classics like Hamm's Beer and Red Stripe, to local crafts like Papago Orange Blossom from Huss Brewing Co., and a rotating selection of eight drafts. Customers can cozy up to the bar for a cold one or take a few brews to go and enjoy them at home.



click to enlarge Easy Tiger will be a nod to early '90s sports bars, replete with wooden panels and dark booths. Gavin Linderman



"Our hope is that, for the gentleman who only drinks Jack and Coke or the like, to actually enjoy a specialty cocktail at our little watering hole and not feel intimidated or put off by it," Faitz says.



Patrons can expect drinks like the Long Thailand Iced Tea, made with Thai tea, a sweet concoction consisting of Ceylon tea, condensed milk, and sugar, and spiced and dark rum. Shooters, which substitute for party shots like lemon drops, will be larger than standard shots and packed with more flavor. The Cherry Limeade Cooler is one such beverage, a play on the popular Sonic Drive-In drink with vodka, maraschino liqueur, and lime juice.



"We aimed for easy to drink, easier to buy," Faitz says. We're hoping to absolutely blow your mind for about $8. "I live in the neighborhood and have this goal to open cool concepts west of Interstate 17, add some more culture to the place," Linderman says.Bentley and Linderman also ran Reap & Sow, a pop-up coffee shop and cocktail bar inside The Rebel Lounge at 23rd Street and Indian School Road. The pop-up debuted while shows were on pause in 2020 and packed up in December 2021. But Easy Tiger will be different from its predecessor, Linderman says."This is an entirely new concept that intentionally looks like a late '80s, early '90s bar with wood panels and a throwback feel," he says. "Some of the contractors who have seen the space have asked when we start construction on it, and we consider that a compliment."The bar, which is half a mile from Arizona College's Glendale campus and less than two miles from Glendale Community College, hopes to attract local students with its laid-back vibes and reasonably priced drinks. Cocktails will range from $3 to $13, with a robust beer program that includes 76 different brews housed in grab-and-go coolers.The beer will range from classics like Hamm's Beer and Red Stripe, to local crafts like Papago Orange Blossom from Huss Brewing Co., and a rotating selection of eight drafts. Customers can cozy up to the bar for a cold one or take a few brews to go and enjoy them at home.Andrew Faitz, who formerly ran the beer program at Sip Coffee & Beer, is the general manager at Easy Tiger. He looks forward to bringing tasty cocktails and craft beer to the West Valley."Our hope is that, for the gentleman who only drinks Jack and Coke or the like, to actually enjoy a specialty cocktail at our little watering hole and not feel intimidated or put off by it," Faitz says.Patrons can expect drinks like the Long Thailand Iced Tea, made with Thai tea, a sweet concoction consisting of Ceylon tea, condensed milk, and sugar, and spiced and dark rum. Shooters, which substitute for party shots like lemon drops, will be larger than standard shots and packed with more flavor. The Cherry Limeade Cooler is one such beverage, a play on the popular Sonic Drive-In drink with vodka, maraschino liqueur, and lime juice."We aimed for easy to drink, easier to buy," Faitz says. We're hoping to absolutely blow your mind for about $8.

Easy Tiger

Expected to open in early October 2022

4725 West Olive Avenue, Glendale

A wood-paneled lounge, vintage but not exceedingly so, reminiscent of the late '80s or early '90s is on its way to Glendale. The classic sports bar, which will serve tried and true drinks like Jack and Coke alongside specialty cocktails, is called Easy Tiger, and it's set to arrive by early October.Lance Linderman and business partner Luke Bentley, who also own Driftwood Coffee, a modern and airy cafe in Old Town Peoria, are behind the new concept at 47th and Olive Avenues.Easy Tiger, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, will also offer experimental bar food, though the menu is not yet set in stone."We have been testing out some fun recipes like crab rangoon pizza, sweet potato tater tots served with a slaw, and ramen topped with chicken wings," Linderman says.The owners set out to open a place that they would frequent. While chain restaurants certainly have their place in the suburbs, says Linderman, he and his team imagined a more creative vibe and inventive menu for the West Valley spot."We were just trying to build a place that we would enjoy," Faitz says. "Most of us live in Glendale or Peoria but found ourselves going to Downtown Phoenix or Scottsdale for a solid cocktail. We plan to serve those at Easy Tiger without robbing our customers."