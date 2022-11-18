Esquire Named This Midtown Phoenix Restaurant One of the Best in America

Esquire just named the popular spot one of the year's best new restaurants in America. In the list's 40th edition, the magazine celebrates 40 new eateries all over the country — and Valentine ranks at number 17.
"Valentine, an all-day restaurant in a former dry cleaners in Phoenix, is the closest thing the Grand Canyon State might get to a love song, but it’s a sweet one indeed. Its chef, Donald Hawk, turns out a menu as electric as the sun setting over Camelback Mountain, all while celebrating the vast horizon of southwestern cuisine," the article reads.
best new restaurant in 2021. Valentine's appeal is perplexing to pinpoint exactly. Whether it's the midcentury-modern-meets-Southwest design, the native seeds that top its tater tots, or the boozy cocktails that accompany dishes like Elote Pasta, a swirl of house-made tagliarini, a silky, thinner version of its sister, tagliatelle. The crispy corn and dusting of arbol chiles are the cherries on top.The serving plates are another ode to the restaurant: modern, yet not overly fussy, beckoning guests to come as they are.
Among a burgeoning culinary culture in the Valley, Valentine is an iteration of Arizona all its own. The restaurant sits inside a building that also houses Modern Manor, a swanky vintage furniture dealer. The classic charm can be felt throughout the space.
The space transforms into an elevated, candle-lit dining room by night. And the cocktails could glean their own write-up. The Hatch Chili Margarita is made with mezcal, green chile vodka, and yuzu. It is at once spicy, smokey, and tangy. The espresso martini is filled to the brim with a mixture that includes house-made coffee liqueur. It's frothy on top, with just the right amount of caffeine to keep the evening going. Be sure to take a sip before you pick it up for your requisite Instagram post, because this one is worthy of the grid.
Reservations may be a bit harder to snag after Esquire's attention. But, if nothing else, coffee and pastries are first come, first served every morning beginning at 7 a.m. No advance plans needed.
Valentine4130 North Seventh Avenue
602-612-2961
valentinephx.com