February Phoenix Restaurants Openings and Closings: Hey There, Hot Bamboo

Pomo Restaurant Group's new restaurant, The Americano, has opened in north Scottsdale.

February saw a wave of second locations sweep through the Valley, as well as more brick-and-mortar spots for well-known food stands. We also saw some spinoffs of other favorite restaurants, including Pizzeria Virtú, Copper & Logs, and The Americano. Let’s get started.

Openings

Char’d Asian Grill 1015 S Rural Rd #106, Tempe



Char’d Brisket Dogs & Burgers is now Char’d Asian Grill, which opened early last month near Arizona State University. The Asian cuisine eatery is open for lunch and dinner, and offers pork dumplings, crispy shrimp, and Spam musubi.

Copper & Logs 832 South Greenfield Road, #101, Gilbert



The people behind Cuisine & Wine Bistro have opened a new gastropub in Gilbert. Patrons can expect wood-fired pizzas, pasta, skewers, and appetizers like chorizo croquettes. Copper & Logs also offers craft cocktails, as well as draft beer and wine.

EXPAND Bao looking like cute characters. Hot Bamboo

Hot Bamboo 980 East Pecos Road, #4, Chandler



At many a food festival, the Hot Bamboo booth has served dumplings, rice bowls, and bao looking like cute characters. Now, the family-run food stand, owned by Jakarta, Indonesia-born Anna Heinbach, has opened a brick-and-mortar setup in Chandler. However, Hot Bamboo still plans to be a heavy hitter in the food festival world.

Kaleidoscope Juice 60 West Vaughn Avenue, #105, Gilbert



The first east Valley location of Kaleidoscope Juice has opened in downtown Gilbert’s Heritage Marketplace, making it the seventh location of the local juicery. The 1,100-square-foot spot serves pressed juices and smoothies, toasts, açaí and pitaya bowls, and has a gluten-free bakery

Original Golden Skone 40957 North Ironwood Road, #104, Queen Creek



Skone is something like a fry bread, which pairs well with sweet and savory toppings. If you’re curious about this, a new skone place, the Original Golden Skone, has opened in San Tan Valley.

Pedal Haus Brewery has opened its second location in Chandler. Pedal Haus Brewery

Pedal Haus Brewery 95 West Boston Street



Downtown Chandler has recently welcoming the second location of Pedal Haus Brewery. Established by Julian Wright of Fork & Dagger Hospitality, Pedal Haus Chandler will be spread out on Arizona Avenue on 5,000 square feet — 2,000 of that being patio. Beers will be brewed at the original Tempe location and delivered daily. But it’s safe to say the food — chicken pot pie included — will be made on-site.

Pizzeria Virtú 6952 East Main Street, Scottsdale



Chef Gio Osso of Virtú Honest Craft has opened Pizzeria Virtú in the former Grazie spot in Old Town Scottsdale. Here, Osso is making Neapolitan-style pizza served on white tableclothed tables and/or out on the spacious patio. Other items include pasta dishes, amaro-heavy cocktails, and desserts like tiramisu, Nutella budino, and affogato.

Regroup Coffee & Bicycles 1207 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe



Regroup Coffee & Bicycles, an environmentally conscious bicycle-themed coffee bar, has opened a second location. The new north Tempe bike and coffee shop serves organic coffee numbers and whole-bean coffee for retail.

EXPAND A pasta dish from The Americano. The Americano

The Americano 17797 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Opened by Pomo Restaurant Group in north Scottsdale, The Americano is an upscale Italian restaurant overseen by Executive Chef Matthew Taylor and sommelier Nicholas Padua. Offerings include tableside tuna tartare, the tagliolini all’Americano, and rigatoni salsiccia e ricotta salat. There’s also the Artiglio Bianco Spritzer, i.e. Italian for White Claw.

The Porch 1128 East Baseline Road, Tempe



The Porch, a backyard-themed restaurant if you can’t tell by the name, has opened a secondary location to its Arcadia eatery. Neighboring the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Tempe, the sports bar offers beers and drinks, and serves a variety of comfort food in the form of tacos, sandwiches, rice bowls, burgers, and salads.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill 3077 West Frye Road, Chandler



Thirsty Lion has opened its fifth Valley location, this time in the Chandler Viridian area near Chandler Fashion Center. The new 7,633-square-foot restaurant will serve the same pub fare of burgers, salads, and appetizers, and offer 26 taps.

Creole Cajun Bistro in Chandler has closed. Lauren Cusimano

Closings

Arlie's Bar & Grill



The sports bar occupying the former Club Red spot at University Drive and Price Road has closed.

Creole Cajun Bistro



The Mardi Gras-themed Cajun and Creole restaurant, Creole Cajun Bistro, has closed in Chandler.

Gordon Biersch

The SanTan Village location of Creole Cajun Bistro in Gilbert has closed. This following the Gordon Biersch locations closing in both Glendale and Tempe on Mill Avenue.

La Patrona Mexican Cuisine

The family-run Mexican restaurant near downtown Mesa was closed because of a fire.

Ocean Poke

After three years, Ocean Poke in Arcadia has closed. The spot was owned and operated by Chef J Perry of Let's Gro Concepts.