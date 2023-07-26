Navigation
6 new bakeries around Phoenix to try soon

Bakeries are on the rise around Phoenix. Find fresh bread at these 6 new spots
July 26, 2023
Barrio Bread is distinctive for its use of regional grain and natural leavening. It will be available in Phoenix starting this fall. Janelle Gleeson
Bakeries offering fresh bread, bagels and pastries are on the rise all around the Valley – good news for those craving carbs. These six bakeries are now open in metro Phoenix, or will be open soon.

Now Open

Proof Bread

3110 E. Shea Blvd.
125 W. Main St., Mesa
Coming this fall: 301 W. Roosevelt St.
Proof Bread has made a name for itself by using age-old baking techniques and making a commitment to local, heritage grains. The one-time garage bakery is in the process of growing to three brick-and-mortar bakeries around the Valley by the end of this year. Proof opened a second location in north Phoenix this month and will add a downtown Phoenix location this fall. In addition to sourdough breads and pastries, these locations will also feature Main Street Harvest, Proof’s market that features local produce and pantry items.

Bagelero

Location varies
Phoenix is definitely having a bagel moment. Pop-up shop Bagelero serves what it calls “south Phoenix-style” bagels, with flavor options including traditional, everything, blueberry, jalapeno cheddar and pizza bagels. Bagelero also serves juices and lemonades and scratch-made pastries. It is only open on the weekends and the pop-up regularly sells out within hours, so join the crowd and queue up early. Follow Bagelero on Instagram or Facebook for details about the next pop-up and menu. Be sure to bring cash or be ready to pay via Zelle or Venmo.

Elysian Fields

6727 E. McDowell Road, Mesa
480-590-0646
In March, Cakes and Cups handed the reins to Elysian Fields. The new bakers will continue to offer cupcakes and cakes, and have added signature shortbreads imbued with flavors ranging from booze to botanicals as well as other cookies, pastries and chocolates.

Coming Soon

Bagel Daddies

14021 N. 51st Ave., #106, Glendale
Bagel Daddies announced the closure of its Phoenix brick-and-mortar on June 15, just a few months after opening, but has continued selling bagels at the Uptown Farmers Market. The bagel shop will reopen at a new home in Glendale in August. Bagel Daddies will share its new location with Twisted Bee Farms, whose honey Bagel Daddies owner and baker Christopher Fregozo uses in the bagels. The honey, along with locally milled flour makes the bakes “Arizona-style.”

Mark Bookhamer started baking at home during the pandemic. Now, he turns out hundreds of loaves, baguettes, and buns each week.
Mark Bookhamer

Nice Buns Bakery

3820 E. Main St., #12, Mesa
Nice Buns Bakery is creating breads you may have had, but not realized. Owner and baker Mark Bookhamer makes baguettes, hamburger buns and focaccia for restaurants around the Valley including Sottise, First and Last and Little Rituals. To take a loaf home, you have to check a handful of spots such as Underbelly Meat Co. But at the end of August, that will change. Bookhamer and his head baker Jon Engels, who he’s known since they were both at Gertrude’s, plan to offer bread for preorder online and available for pickup at Nice Bun’s new Mesa location. 

James Beard award-winning baker Don Guerra will sell his Barrio Bread in the Valley for the first time, starting in September, at Hayden Flour Mills in Gilbert.
Janelle Gleeson

Barrio Bread

Hayden Flour Mills 932 N. Colorado St., Gilbert
Celebrated Tucson baker Don Guerra is coming to the Valley. Guerra will bake at Hayden Flour Mills – his source for flour and where he has his own signature blend – once a week starting in September. Barrio Bread’s beautifully designed, crusty sourdoughs, baguettes and newly launched bagels, among other baked goods, will be baked at Hayden's Gilbert facility. Barrio Bread items will be available to be reserved online in what Guerra calls “click and collect."
