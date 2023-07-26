6 new bakeries around Phoenix to try soon

Bakeries offering fresh bread, bagels and pastries are on the rise all around the Valley – good news for those craving carbs. These six bakeries are now open in metro Phoenix, or will be open soon.
125 W. Main St., Mesa
Coming this fall: 301 W. Roosevelt St. Proof Bread has made a name for itself by using age-old baking techniques and making a commitment to local, heritage grains. The one-time garage bakery is in the process of growing to three brick-and-mortar bakeries around the Valley by the end of this year. Proof opened a second location in north Phoenix this month and will add a downtown Phoenix location this fall. In addition to sourdough breads and pastries, these locations will also feature Main Street Harvest, Proof’s market that features local produce and pantry items.
480-590-0646 In March, Cakes and Cups handed the reins to Elysian Fields. The new bakers will continue to offer cupcakes and cakes, and have added signature shortbreads imbued with flavors ranging from booze to botanicals as well as other cookies, pastries and chocolates.
Now Open
Proof Bread3110 E. Shea Blvd.
BageleroLocation varies Phoenix is definitely having a bagel moment. Pop-up shop Bagelero serves what it calls “south Phoenix-style” bagels, with flavor options including traditional, everything, blueberry, jalapeno cheddar and pizza bagels. Bagelero also serves juices and lemonades and scratch-made pastries. It is only open on the weekends and the pop-up regularly sells out within hours, so join the crowd and queue up early. Follow Bagelero on Instagram or Facebook for details about the next pop-up and menu. Be sure to bring cash or be ready to pay via Zelle or Venmo.
Elysian Fields6727 E. McDowell Road, Mesa
