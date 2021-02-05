First Taste: GuacStar Kitchen & Cantina … Just Let the Food Speak for Itself

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).

Restaurant: GuacStar Kitchen & Cantina

Location: 920 East University Drive, #204, Tempe

Eats/drinks: Vegan Mexican food and cocktails

Open: About two months

Price: $$

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

I have two big takeaways from GuacStar Kitchen and Cantina, the new mega-popping vegan restaurant in central Tempe. One good, one not so.

Stick with the margaritas side of the drink menu. Lauren Cusimano

First, Rene Andrade puts the chef in chef’s kiss. Andrade, the former mastermind behind Ghost Kitchen and the star of our previous chiltepin coverage, is turning out dishes that are truly excellent. Also, the service is very attentive and kind. Now on to the bad part.

If you get takeout, you would never know. But if you dine-in, be prepared. The atmosphere is a mess.

The exterior looks cool, all lit up on the second story in a brick-heavy shopping plaza neighboring the Tempe Improv. You can hear music and laughing. It’s truly inviting. But once you climb those stairs, the music is all you hear. So much so that you can’t easily communicate with the staff. You’re masked, your host is masked, and you are shouting how you’d love something on the patio.

I know GuacStar is in major ASU country over at University Drive and Rural Road. But can someone tell them they’re still about a mile away from Mill Avenue? The nightclub vibe at GuacStar is … odd. The “spray-painted” logo on the east wall feels played. The neon-lit bar feels out of place. And the playlist is not a tight one. We heard everything from Alanis Morissette to Garth Brooks to Stone Tempe Pilots to Bon Jovi.

But at least we were heading toward the patio.

Except the patio was four tables on a sliver of a balcony. It felt completely detached. More like we were being turned out the back entrance than being seated. A “Deliveries Only” sign may be in plain sight over your dining companion’s shoulder. Also, each puck light is a dressed with a different colored plastic piece for a multicolored aesthetic. Ours was (clearly) blue.

EXPAND Lauren Cusimano

Okay, enough griping. On to the food and drink.

The cocktails here are all tequila-based, which is a fantastic touch. Take what you know and do it exceptionally well. First, Mi Tia is a tropical drink using tequila and all the fun Tiki ingredients (creme de coconut, pineapple and lime juice, vanilla bean extract). This drink sounded incredibly up my alley, and while good and good-looking, I’ve had much better (and stronger) Tiki drinks elsewhere.

Same with the Funky Donkey, a tequila version of a Moscow Mule that would still be appealing to those who might not love the smell and taste of tequila (like my dinner companion). But the lime juice, mango puree, mint Demerara simple syrup, and Q Mixers ginger beer meant this burro was not long for this world. However, there are better mules out there.

But I do not have mild words for the Tropical Heat margarita. This was an excellent cocktail. The chile de árbol was hot, apparently six times hotter than a jalapeño. I felt that, but the immediate hit of the pineapple puree, mixed with the God-sent avocado pit and cilantro-infused tequila, gave it great balance. I would have had another if I didn’t have to descend those brick stairs.

Though good, there could have been more mini tacos. Lauren Cusimano

On to the food.

Chips and salsa are hard to mess up, but GuacStar couldn’t come close even on its worst day. The chips came quick and hot, clearly made about 20 feet away as all were not grocery-store perfect. Some were stuck together creating a fun mega chip. They could have used more salt, but this would be nitpicking. And don't waste time debating which dip to try. Go straight for the trio — roasted tomato salsa, guacamole, and white bean puree. I demolished the salsa while my partner raved over the puree. Hilariously, the guacamole was the least favorite, though still very good and mostly eaten.

For entrees, a plate of three adobada asada tacos were quickly set in front of me (again, the service is excellent here). These were three hand-pressed corn tortillas weighted with shitake and oyster mushrooms, corn nibblets, jalapeno fresno, and a squiggle of adobo sauce. All three were warm, flavorful mouthfuls of well-prepared mushrooms. But that is all they were — mouthfuls. I was surprised at their size (pretty small) compared to their price tag ($14). This plate could use one, even two, more.

The Grilled Guac Pocket is eye-catching on the menu and plate. It’s a little pressed flour tortilla packed with hot queso, poblano pinto beans, pico de gallo, stringy mozzarella, anaheim chile, and an impossible meat blend —along with red enchilada sauce, guacamole, and avocado crema to make each bite malleable. It’s also fantastic. Its first bite will remind you of Taco Bell, but in the best way possible. Like the best late-night, drunk, freshest tasting Taco Bell you’ve ever had, even though the star ingredient is that impossible meat blend. Big recommend.

EXPAND Lauren Cusimano

Finally, with mouths burning from the chile de árbol margarita (and my birthday approaching), I needed cake. Tres leches cake. This was a stupendous dessert. Something I’d return for alone. The multiple, moist little squares of vanilla cake were beautifully topped with hand-torn mint leaf, diced strawberries, and whipped horchata cream. Incredible. We left happy.

Though I still mildly cringe at GuacStar’s dining room, in-house guests (and there were many of them) did seem to be enjoying themselves. However, while I’d recommend the food to anyone, vegan or no, I don’t see myself being one of them again.