 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
La Belle Vie can be found at just two farmers markets a week and sells out well before lunch.EXPAND
La Belle Vie can be found at just two farmers markets a week and sells out well before lunch.
Chris Malloy

Five of the Best Farmers' Market Vendors in Metro Phoenix

Chris Malloy | November 1, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Our farmers’ markets have been back in swing for a few weeks now. To celebrate our growers and producers, we’re sharing five favorite farm stands, places you would be thrilled to add to your market rotation. These five great vendors provide products for you to enjoy during or after getting the goods from local farmers. They’re vendors that can be the tasty cornerstone of weekday or weekend mornings, and are even worthy of trips across town.

When thinking about five favorites to share, we decided to exclude farms. There are simply too many great ones, run by farmers who work long hours to will ethereal Anasazi beans, graffiti eggplants, and I’itoi onions to their tables — for us to pick up for just a few dollars. You can find outstanding produce and close-to-the-land food products from the likes of McClendon Selects, Crooked Sky Farms, Blue Sky Farms, smaller vendors like Wong Farms, and many others.

There are plenty of other farmers’ market vendors on the same tier as these five — these are just some of the five rocking the hardest right now.

Related Stories

Kouign-amann from La Belle Vie on a Saturday in Gilbert.EXPAND
Kouign-amann from La Belle Vie on a Saturday in Gilbert.
Chris Malloy

La Belle Vie

Markets: Gilbert, Uptown*


Even among culinary professionals whose trades are fueled by flour, self-taught Swiss-French baker Nathas Kraus of La Belle Vie has won a cult following. This one-man show produces hundreds of pastries a week, all in  his home, all channeling memories from his life overseas. Kraus flawlessly checks the big boxes, like an almond croissant with perfume and shatter, and a long, thin loaf made in the Parisian style. His more specialty offerings, though, are the ones without any real duplicate in the Valley: macarons basques (soft-but-chewy cookies made from almond flour and almond paste he crafts by hand), butter-saturated kouign-amann, and raisin-brown caneles de Bordeaux. Don’t miss his signature creation, the horn-shaped “rhino croissant” stuffed with sweet cream that veers into flavors like Irish coffee.

Community Exchange at the Sunday High Street market in Desert Ridge.EXPAND
Community Exchange at the Sunday High Street market in Desert Ridge.
Chris Malloy

Community Exchange

Markets: Uptown, Open Air, High Street, Chandler


At this stand, dozens of hobbyist growers pool to sell produce. Some come from gardens, some from fruit trees, some from bees and animals. The beauty of the community exchange table is that you never quite know what you’re going to get. Maybe peaches, beets, and onions. Maybe dates, pomegranates, citrus, or mulberries. Offerings track the seasons, sure, but within this constant runs the variable of surprise. The best thing about Community Exchange is how growers, because they’re hobbyists, offer rare produce that would be nearly impossible for professional farmers to grow profitably. For this reason, you’ll often score great finds, including the likes of uncommon date varieties, passionfruit, and fan palm fruit syrup.

Brent Kille of Sonoran Pasta peddling some high-end noodles.EXPAND
Brent Kille of Sonoran Pasta peddling some high-end noodles.
Chris Malloy

Sonoran Pasta Co.

Markets: Gilbert, Mesa, Old Town, Open Air, Uptown, Red Mountain, Roadrunner, Peoria, Anthem, High Street


There are many pasta vendors spread across the Valley’s farmers’ markets, and even a few good ones. The new kid on the block is Sonoran Pasta, the summer 2019-born noodle purveyor helmed by Brent Kille and Jasmine Brown. Using bronze dyes and a mechanical extruder, the duo cut pastas in luxurious shapes like trecce (short braids), creste di gallo (rooster’s crest), and bucatini (hollow spaghetti with ample chew). These pastas aren’t composed of your cardboard white flour or even elite flours imported from Italy, but from grains grown down the road. Hayden Flour Mills supplies Sonoran Pasta its blue beard durum, bronze barley, purple barley, semolina, farro, and more. Flours and shapes are always changing. The pastas aren’t neutral in flavor like standard pastas tend to be, but rather carry the fragrance and character of their local grains.

Josh Hebert passing out samples sliced from blocks of cheese.EXPAND
Josh Hebert passing out samples sliced from blocks of cheese.
Chris Malloy

Chef Lounge

Markets: Old Town


If you’re the kind of market-goer who likes to follow the free samples of your purchases, this stand is your Super Bowl. Chef Josh Hebert is engaged in many projects these days, most notable the great ramen shop Hot Noodles, Cold Sake, but at Chef Lounge, some of his more European-rooted skills surface. At his stand, impaled with toothpicks ready to be plucked by your hungry hands, you will see charcuterie the likes of chicken liver mousse, torchon, and white truffles foie gras pate. The high notes of Jerry Garcia and wandering tunes by The Grateful Dead warble under the sun. There is fresh mozzarella, still warm from being made. There is also a mean porchetta sandwich heaped with meat, carved from the heavily herb-and-spice barked mass of rolled pork belly. The flavor of its fennel seeds and soft Noble Bread ciabatta will follow you for the rest of your day.

Jams made from desert fruit fill a Sonoran Scavengers table.EXPAND
Jams made from desert fruit fill a Sonoran Scavengers table.
Chris Malloy

Sonoran Scavengers

Markets: Old Town, Estrella, Peoria


Amazingly, you can walk through whole farmers’ markets without seeing a single product with deep roots in the Sonoran Desert. But then again, you may come to the tables of Sonoran Scavengers, where an impressive array of products culled from the land await. Here, you can find blue corn flour, palo verde flour, and flour that lists which of the three Arizona species of mesquite furnished the milled pods. You can find jam made from the likes of prickly pear and wolfberry, the latter a seedy, fiery red cool, and thick with flavor, seeds, and skins, virtually absent of sugar and tang. You can find syrups like mesquite, bags of seeds from plants like the prickly pear, and crackers that incorporate desert seeds. And there are also provisions with roots beyond the desert: sun-dried tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and so on. This newer stand is a great find.

*Note: Market locations are subject to frequent changes. For regular days and irregular happenings, check with each vendor on social media or its website to see where it'll be.

 
Chris Malloy, former food editor and current food critic at Phoenix New Times, has written for various local and national outlets. He has scrubbed pots in a restaurant kitchen, earned graduate credit for a class about cheese, harvested garlic in Le Marche, and rolled pastas like cappellacci stuffed with chicken liver. He writes reviews but also narrative stories on the food world's margins.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >