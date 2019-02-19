Former Cowboy Ciao Spot Hiring 50 With Job Fair This Week

The late great Cowboy Ciao closed last fall, but this is Old Town Scottsdale, and prime spots like Sixth Avenue and Stetson Drive in the Fifth Avenue Shopping District don’t stay dormant for long. The new tenant is the tiki-themed Drunk Munk, and they’re looking to hire 50 new employees at a job fair happening from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, and Thursday, February 21.
Anyone interested is welcome to show up with their resume to apply for positions like server, host, manager, bartender, barbacks, security personnel, and a variety of front- and back-of-house positions. The restaurant and bar is expected to open sometime in March 2019.
The 4,600 square-foot restaurant will seat 150 in the dining, along with an additional 50 on the patio.
“We are excited to bring something new and different like Drunk Munk to Scottsdale,” says Greg Donnally in a press release. He’s a co-owner of Drunk Munk along with Andrew Nam and Scott Hane of neighboring Geisha A Go Go, and formerly of Drift Lounge (a Scottsdale nightlife spot that shuttered in 2012).
With Drunk Munk, patrons can expect Polynesian-focused items like flaming pu pu platters, dishes like Tomahawk rib-eye steak, Asian-inspired small plates, and other menu items like sushi rolls, sandwiches, and salads. There will also be daily happy hour and weekend brunch.
“We are grateful to have the chance at opening in such a stable restaurant location like Cowboy Ciao. To occupy a property owned by the Unger family, we truly feel the tiki gods have made this happen. Peter was so far ahead of his time in 1997 when it opened,” says Donnally. Cowboy Ciao was a fixture of the Old Town Scottsdale dining scene since 1997 till closing 21 years later. The menu featured Italian, Mexican, and Southwest cuisine along with their famous Stetson Chopped Salad — the unofficial state salad of Arizona.
For more information, see the Drunk Munk website.
