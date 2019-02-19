Former Cowboy Ciao Spot Hiring 50 With Job Fair This Week

The late great Cowboy Ciao closed last fall, but this is Old Town Scottsdale, and prime spots like Sixth Avenue and Stetson Drive in the Fifth Avenue Shopping District don’t stay dormant for long. The new tenant is the tiki-themed Drunk Munk, and they’re looking to hire 50 new employees at a job fair happening from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, and Thursday, February 21.

Anyone interested is welcome to show up with their resume to apply for positions like server, host, manager, bartender, barbacks, security personnel, and a variety of front- and back-of-house positions. The restaurant and bar is expected to open sometime in March 2019.