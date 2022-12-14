Support Us

Closed for Business

Gypsy Cup, a Trendy Coffee Cafe in Gilbert, Has Closed After 8 Months

December 14, 2022 9:14AM

Gypsy Cup brought European cafe vibes to Gilbert.
Gypsy Cup, a coffee shop and cafe in Gilbert's Heritage District, welcomed customers into its beautifully decorated space in early May. Now, roughly eight months later, the cafe has closed.

The concept initially started in 2017, when owners Linsay and Neil Smith opened a custom coffee trailer. As the business grew, they sought out a brick-and-mortar location and began a long construction process on the downtown Gilbert building.

Gypsy Cup sold coffee and cocktails in downtown Gilbert.
The design of the space was extremely important, Linsay Smith told Phoenix New Times on our initial visit in May.

“Details are everything. It’s almost annoying how much I think about them,” Smith said. “I go overboard sometimes, but it matters. The energy of a space is so important. People feel it."

The decor included unique lighting, large, colorful artwork, and plush seating. The space was comfortable for customers to work on their laptops, or enjoy a cocktail.

The Granny Verde cocktail was just as pastel and pretty as Gypsy Cup’s decor.
In the morning, the cafe served coffee drinks and pastries from JL Patisserie in Scottsdale.

Later in the afternoon, the kitchen churned out small bites such as goat cheese polenta, deviled eggs sprinkled with za'atar, short ribs with espresso miso and shishito gratin, and hummus and charcuterie boards.

In the afternoon, Gypsy Cup served light bites including this polenta dish.
But despite its design elements and delectable menu, Gypsy Cup has now closed. A few days prior, the cafe's social media accounts promoted seasonal holiday cocktails and new coffee creations. But on December 14, owners posted a simple statement announcing the news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Gypsy Cup," the announcement reads. "We want to thank our incredible guests and employees for all of their continued support. It was an honor being part of and serving the Downtown Gilbert Community."

This means there will soon be two fewer coffee shops in the Heritage District area, as long-term resident Bergies Coffee Roast House is set to close 10 days later, on December 24. 
Tirion Morris
