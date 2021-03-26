Guy Fieri Will Be Cooking in Paradise Valley Next Month

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Guy Fieri recently opened several ghost kitchens in the Valley. But those joints merely serve Guy-approved food.

Next month, diners at Elements — the high-end onsite restaurant at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley — will get to experience cooking straight from the Guy himself. On Thursday, April 15, Fieri will host a seated dinner, flanked by Elements' executive chef Beau MacMillan and bar chef Christiaan Röllich.

Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Paradise Views Patio and Lawn. The three-course meal starts with the Triple D Wedge, followed by the Johnny Garlics New York Strip and Colossal Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.

There's an afterparty, too; it'll be held in the Views Ballroom with live music provided by country artist D. Vincent Williams and The Nashville All-Stars. Expect small bites, specialty cocktails, and wine pairings in addition to the full bar. That starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $500 per person and can be purchased by calling 855-245-2051.

For more information, see the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa website.