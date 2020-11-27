Here's Your Feel-Good Friday Phoenix Food News Recap

It's (Black) Friday, so here's a feel-good Friday food news recap — four stories on Valley restaurants and food businesses giving back to the community through donations and feeding those in need.

The Feed Phoenix Initiative Has Been Going Well



The Feed Phoenix Initiative will end in December, but what a ride it’s been — especially this week. Using funds from the CARES Act, the City of Phoenix contracted the Local First Arizona Foundation to rally restaurants, farms, and food businesses to prepare meals that were delivered to food-insecure communities in the Valley. More than 6,400 meals were delivered to three sites — Harvest Compassion Center, Umom New Day Centers, and Human Services Campus — in the past three days. That brings the meal total to 46,506 since the program started in August. Participating businesses included Citron Catering, Amici Catering, and Dilla Libre food truck. What’s more, recruiting members of the local food industry has helped sustain food supply chains (and probably spirits) since, as Maya's Farm and Al-Hamka Farm put it, a lot of their product might have gone to waste.

EXPAND Fresh Taste Meal Prep, HopeKids, and Valley Youth Theatre hope to donate 200 on December 19. Fresh Taste Meal Prep

Fresh Taste Meal Prep, HopeKids, and Valley Youth Theatre Team Up

Aioli Gourmet Burgers has a new catering company called Fresh Taste Meal Prep. From now till the end of December, it's partnering with Valley Youth Theatre and HopeKids to feed area families of children with life-threatening medical conditions while raising awareness and funds. For every 10 meals ordered from Fresh Taste Meal Prep, an 11th will be ready for a HopeKids family to pick up during a virtual benefit concert put on by the Valley Youth Theatre on December 19. The three entities are hoping to reach 200 meals. For us, five meals are $40, 10 meals $74, and 20 meals will run you $140 via the Aioli Burgers website.

For every teppan dinner sold, $1 will be donated to Arizona Children’s Association. Kasai Japanese Steakhouse

Kasai Japanese Steakhouse Is Feeding Foster Families

Arizona Children’s Association was founded in 1912 and is active in all the state's counties, making it our oldest and largest foster care organization. And from now till December 24, the organization is partnering with the 2020-established Kasai Japanese Steakhouse (14344 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale). For every teppan dinner sold, $1 will be donated to Arizona Children’s Association. In addition, Kasai will host a foster family for dinner every Tuesday and Wednesday in December. Last, Kasai is offering a gift card deal — a $20 bonus for every $100 in gift card purchases. However, customers are offered the chance to donate their $20 bonus card to the association.

EXPAND Just donate a dollar at the register. Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos Is Donating to a Phoenix Food Bank



The Orange County-based taco shop is matching every $1 donation made at the register to the Paradise Valley Emergency Food Bank. Every dollar donation is equal to 10 meals if that helps. Donations will be matched from now till December 31 through the only currently open Chronic Tacos in Phoenix (suite 104 at 3121 West Peoria Avenue, or Seventh and Peoria avenues).

