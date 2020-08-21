Breakfast Cocktail Consumption Is Likely to Increase, Plus More Phoenix Food News

Here’s your weekly roundup of food and drink news from the Phoenix restaurant scene. Today: barbecue kits, a reopening date for Kai, a new drink menu, and two incoming hotel restaurants.



U.S. Egg Has A New Cocktail Menu

In the old days (okay, like 2011), U.S. Egg was a sobering experience. You ate through your hangover or still-drunkenness, and you did so without breakfast cocktails. Then, a few years ago, U.S. Egg started serving alcohol. There’s now a whole new cocktail menu. The family-owned and operated local breakfast chain — locations throughout the Valley — offers a bloody mary flight, a Dreamsicle cocktail, and new mimosa flavors (like the Pink Cadillac). It also has takeout mimosa kits and individual bloody marys to-go.

EXPAND Patrick Gaudet will be running the kitchen at Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town. Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town

Executive Chef Named at New Scottsdale Hotel Restaurant

The same hotel group that just opened a spot in downtown Tempe (home to Alter Ego) will be opening another location in late September: Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town. This incoming boutique hotel will have dining options (a ground-floor restaurant and rooftop bar), and assigned to oversee it all as executive chef is Patrick Gaudet. He most recently served as chef de cuisine at Boulders Resort and Spa and has also manned the stoves at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Hotel, The Wigwam, and The Phoenician. (However, his coolest workplace was probably Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.) Congrats, Patrick.

EXPAND Kai Restaurant in the Gila River Indian Community will be back soon. Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Kai Has Announced a Reopening Date

The sole AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star restaurant in Arizona has announced its reopening date. Kai — which is also a Top 100 and a recently reviewed restaurant for us at New Times — will be back on Thursday, October 1. Reservations can be made as early as September 15. Kai will be open Wednesday through Saturday for now, and the a la carte menu will not be available. But Chef de Cuisine Ryan Swanson has already created a multi-course prix-fixe tasting menu for future guests, which is sure to impress.

EXPAND Cielo will be here in October. ADERO

Cielo Will Be the Onsite Restaurant at Adero Scottsdale

Another luxury hotel and another spare-no-expense hotel restaurant, Adero Scottsdale, is opening on October 1. With it comes Cielo, the new resort’s onsite restaurant. Details are scarce at the moment, but we know that menu items will be made with regionally sourced ingredients, the craft cocktails will lean heavily on tequila and mezcal, and beer will come from Fountain Hills’ Bone Haus Brewing (well, a lot of the beer, anyway). Cielo is Spanish for sky, which makes sense, as the restaurant will offer plenty of scenic outdoor seating.

EXPAND The Little Miss BBQ box has a recipe card, spices, and a comfy tee. Sportiqe

Sportiqe Comfort Box — Little Miss BBQ Edition

Remember when the Tempe-based Sportiqe pushed out a Pizzeria Bianco-themed box earlier this summer? Well, they’re back with the Little Miss BBQ edition. This “comfort box” offers a decent smattering of goodies for barbecue fans, including Little Miss BBQ sauces, seasonings, and a recipe card for ribs from barbecue guru Scott Holmes. And of course, there will be gear, including a T-shirt, hoodie, and face mask. Boxes are $75 till sold out.

