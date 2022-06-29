Ladera Closes to Make Way for The Vig in North Phoenix

click to enlarge Ladera Taverna y Cocina is set to close on July 4, 2022. Courtesy of Ladera

Where one restaurant closes, another opens in its place. At least that's the case in North Central Phoenix.Upscale Mexican restaurant Ladera Taverna Y Cocina is set to close on Monday, July 4. This fall, the newest location of local chain The Vig will open in its place.Both restaurants are part of metro Phoenix hospitality group Genuine Concepts. The group has shuffled a few of its restaurants recently, with a previous uptown location of The Vig closing to make way for a new concept, The Genuine.The Vig launched onto the metro Phoenix dining scene with its Arcadia area location in 2006. The new restaurant replacing Ladera will be The Vig's fifth location in the Valley.Ladera served an array of Mexican-inspired dishes for brunch and dinner at the restaurant and on a large, plant-filled patio. The restaurant was also known for its impressive collection of agave spirits and cocktails.The Vig sticks more to classic American pub food, with a southwest twist. Customers can order burgers and soft pretzels while playing lawn games and sipping specialty cocktails, craft beer, or wine. Ladera will undergo a decor redesign before reopening as The Vig. The new restaurant will serve lunch and dinner with a weekday happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and brunch on weekends.Genuine Concepts also runs The Little Woody, The Womack, and The McMillan and is a partner in Campo Italian Bistro & Bar.