Mora Italian closes months after chef Scott Conant’s departure

Mora Italian, the restaurant helmed by celebrity chef Scott Conant for most of its tenure, has closed. The news comes less than three months after the restaurant's owners announced the chef's departure.
Located on Seventh Street just south of Bethany Home Road, the restaurant was known for its modern Italian menu of pizzas, pasta, fresh entrees and cocktails inspired by Conant. The celebrity chef who is well known for his role as a judge on "Chopped" and other Food Network highlights also frequently hosted events and made appearances at the restaurant that became synonymous with his name.
But in early May, Conant and ownership group Creation Hospitality went their separate ways. Fellow celebrity chef Beau MacMillan was set to take the reins of Mora along with Creation's other Arizona restaurants, The Americano in Scottsdale and its underground cocktail lounge Tell Your Friends.
“I’m confident in handing over the reins to Chef Beau, knowing that the dining experience will continue to meet and exceed the expectations of those who have come to know and love these very special restaurants,” Conant said in a news release announcing the chef change.
But now, neither chef is doing any cooking in Mora's kitchen. On Monday night, the restaurant's website and Instagram page shared a post announcing its closure.
"Mora Italian has closed its doors after seven incredible years," the post reads. "Since we first opened, you quickly made us the neighborhood go-to, and we’re immensely grateful for your support and patronage. Thank you for an amazing run, we couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished together."
The post goes on to encourage fans to visit The Americano and Tell Your Friends, which remain under Creation and MacMillan's lead.
Fans quickly shared reactions to the news, with some asking why the closure was so sudden, wishing they had the chance to make a final visit.
"So sad to hear this. This was our anniversary spot," one fan shared. Another posted that they are "devastated" about the news. Others shared their appreciation for meals enjoyed at the restaurant over the years, saying "thanks for the fond memories!"