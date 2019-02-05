Blue Hound Chef Dushyant Singh Releases His First Dinner Menu

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix is getting some new supper options from the first dinner menu released by executive chef Dushyant Singh since he joined the downtown restaurant.

Singh has been in the culinary game for more than 16 years and was awarded “Best Upcoming Chef” by the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame. He is originally from New Delhi, but has been in the kitchen at restaurants around the country. In the Valley, he has worked at Kai at Sheraton Wild Horse Pass Resort and Spa and The Camby, Autograph Collection — where he was the executive chef.