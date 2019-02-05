Blue Hound Chef Dushyant Singh Releases His First Dinner Menu

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix is getting some new supper options from the first dinner menu released by executive chef Dushyant Singh since he joined the downtown restaurant.
Singh has been in the culinary game for more than 16 years and was awarded “Best Upcoming Chef” by the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame. He is originally from New Delhi, but has been in the kitchen at restaurants around the country. In the Valley, he has worked at Kai at Sheraton Wild Horse Pass Resort and Spa and The Camby, Autograph Collection — where he was the executive chef.
Now back to his new dinner menu, which just launched at the end of January.
“For this menu, I wanted to take guests on a culinary journey with more refined dishes, while still offering familiar favorites. By using seasonal and unique ingredients with modern techniques, we’re able to deliver simple and straightforward dishes with complex flavor profiles,” Singh said in a press release. “This is also just the beginning of the curated beef program at Blue Hound and eventually, I’d like to expand further to incorporate more high-quality beef and game options.”
Singh’s new American-focused menu has some standouts, including steak tartare with capers, shallots, horseradish, egg yolk, and sesame rice puffs for $13, tuna crudo with sushi-grade tuna, blood orange-compressed watermelon, tajin, and red onion for $16, and the ricotta gnudi with brown butter emulsion, crispy sage, Parmesan, and pickled beech mushrooms for $11.
Singh gets ingredients from area sources like Noble Bread, Anson Mill, Niman Ranch, and Frites Street. An expanded curated-beef program will offer certified Angus beef — most dry-aged and butchered in Phoenix — and feature high-quality butcher’s cuts like rib-eye, pork chop, and steak.
But diners at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails will still see some old favorites. Singh is carrying over classics like the shrimp and grits with andouille sausage, baby tomatoes, chorizo cream, and Anson Mill grits. He’s also refining some of shareable plates like the wild mushrooms, broccoli steaks, and mac and cheese.
For more information, see the Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails website or make a reservation by calling 602-258-0231.
