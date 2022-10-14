Support Us

Melrose Is Growing. Here's Everything New To Eat and Drink in the District

October 14, 2022 6:30AM

Architect and interior designer Rocco Menaguale hopes to create a midcentury modern look for The Royale.
The district officially starts with a large metal sign that cascades over Seventh Avenue. Large block letters read "Melrose." Businesses on either side of the busy street display rainbow-striped flags outside their storefronts. Often, these flags also can be found on lampposts announcing events. Colorful murals complete the picture and welcome visitors to an area known as Phoenix's gayborhood.

Here, one can find a selection of gay and lesbian bars including The Rock, Stacy's @ Melrose, Boycott Bar, Pat O's Bunkhouse Saloon, and Charlie's Phoenix. There's a sprinkling of antique stores and a few auto garages from the neighborhood's past, but as the area evolves, a host of new restaurants and businesses are moving in, hoping to shape the district's future.

The Melrose District plays an important role in the Valley's history. It got its name from the Woodlea Melrose neighborhood in which it sits, and as more restaurants, along with more residents, move in, the district remains a destination within the Valley. Construction barriers continue to pop up between the pride flags, bringing new food and drink offerings to the community. Here's what has recently opened and is coming soon to the Melrose District.

Restaurant Progress has now merged with its neighbor, The Montecito.
Allison Young

Restaurant Progress and The Montecito Merge

702 West Montecito Avenue
602-441-0553
progressphx.com
In 2017, Restaurant Progress opened and quickly became a neighborhood draw for visitors and locals alike. A few years later, The Montecito wine shop opened next door, selling a selection of natural wines from Restaurant Progress' menu and beyond. Then, in late June, both concepts closed for remodeling and rebranding. The two businesses have reopened as a single larger and more casual space, collectively known as Progress.

Sandfish Sushi to Open Soon

4232 North Seventh Avenue
sandfishphx.com
Sandfish Sushi, located next to the pet shop Bark If You're Dirty, is under construction as the original building transforms into a modern Scandinavian-inspired wood-paneled space. Chef Engin Onural, who operates another location of Sandfish in Palm Springs, California, plans to bring his menu of fresh sushi and Japanese whiskey to Melrose. The restaurant has yet to announce an opening date any more specific than "Arriving 2022," but it has teased on social media that its launch is getting close.

El Chullo serves Peruvian flavors on Seventh Street. Another location is in the works for Seventh Avenue.
Charles Barth

El Chullo Peruvian Is Under Construction

4414 North Seventh Avenue
elchullorestaurant.com
The owners of El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant set out with a plan to dominate two central Phoenix corridors, opening restaurants on Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue. But the process has been slow going. The original eatery, which opened in 2014, closed earlier this year due to a kitchen fire that damaged the building and its equipment. It reopened in mid-August. Just a few blocks west, on Seventh Avenue, the new restaurant ran into issues of its own, causing further delays. The building, complete with a colorful mural that swirls around the exterior walls, has yet to welcome customers inside. El Chullo's website, however, promises that it's "coming soon!"

The first phase of The Royale development is set to open in late 2022.
Rocco Designs & Maura Gonzalez

The Royale Brings Multiple Businesses Together

635 West Glenrosa Avenue
royalephx.com
A new consortium called The Royale is coming soon to an old auto garage complex in the Melrose District. The space currently is undergoing a large renovation as an adaptive reuse project and is planned to open in phases. The first businesses are expected to debut this winter. Among the tenants presently slated to move in are Window Coffee Bar, Cult Hair Salon & Spa, Stem Swag florist, and Lix Ice Cream. The complex also will house a yet-to-be-determined restaurant and bar from The Royale's co-owner Mark Howard, who also owns FEZ Restaurant & Bar in downtown Phoenix.

Mika's Kitchen is open for lunch on Pierson Street.
Tirion Morris

Mika's Kitchen is Now Open For Lunch

648 West Pierson Street
480-250-9049
Tacked onto the side of one of the district's auto shops, Mika's Kitchen opened for business on September 19. The little patio space is like a lean-to, pitched against the building and filled with umbrellas and tables.  Wander to the back of the space, which is decorated with colorful murals and eye-catching geometric tiles, and you'll find a stainless steel mobile kitchenette from which fresh and delicious "Mediterranean street food," as the business's Instagram account says, is dished up. Slow-cooked beef and grilled chicken are served in fluffy pita pockets or on a platter with rice and spiced potatoes. Sides of hummus and tahini bring creaminess, and homemade green schug, a spicy and herb-filled relish, and amba, a tangy mango sauce, brighten up the fare. Mika's Kitchen is open for lunch on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The exterior of Chars LIVE in midtown Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman

New Food Trucks at Chars Live

4631 North Seventh Avenue
602-607-5568
sideshowaz.com
Chars Has The Blues, a Melrose District classic, got a facelift and a new name. Now called Chars Live, the longtime neighborhood blues club was bought and renovated but remains a destination for music fans around the Valley. Along with the upgrades, Char's also has a new schedule of food trucks that park out front. Whether you are heading to a show or simply taking a walk, grab a bite to eat just outside the music venue. A Wednesday-through-Sunday-evening regular is Sideshow, a truck that specializes in foods inspired by the circus. Try a Big Top Burger served inside a grilled glazed donut or the Twisted Twins, a dish of elote corn inside an eggroll. Other options include Ring Master onion rings and mozzarella Magic Sticks.

New Additions to the Highland Food Hub

720 West Highland Avenue
highlandfoodhub.com
Every time we drive past the Highland Food Hub, a collective of restaurants toward the north end of the district, more signs are posted outside. The large, green-painted building holds multiple small kitchens for businesses that work on takeout and delivery bases only. Throughout the day and evening, a steady stream of Uber Eats and Grubhub drivers pull up, run inside, and emerge with boxes and paper bags filled with burritos, cupcakes, and fresh Filipino food that are headed to hungry customers around the Valley. For those looking to skip the delivery fee, order from the more than a dozen restaurants through the Food Hub's website and stop by to pick up your meal. 
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
