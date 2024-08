These 8 new restaurants are now open in metro Phoenix

Achiote Latin Cusine

1929 E. Ray Road, #6, Chandler

Simply Shroom Cafe

7077 E. Fifth Ave., Scottsdale

O.H.S.O. Brewing

13434 N. Prasada Pkwy., Surprise

Lunatics Mexican Cantina

25155 N. 67th Ave.

The Kickin' Crab

28 S. Dobson Road #101, Mesa

Yuzu Omakase

4727 E. Bell Road #59

LeDu Thai

915 N. Fifth St.

Shawarmaati Mediterranean Grill

5498 S. Power Road, #102, Gilbert

The last couple of weeks have been busy in the Phoenix restaurant scene, with seven new eateries welcoming their first customers. From family-run Mexican spots to breweries and cafes, the new establishments vary in focus and location, meaning folks all over the Valley have something new to try in their neighborhoods. Check out these seven new Phoenix restaurants.A new counter service and takeout spot opened in Chandler on July 20. Achiote Latin Cuisine , named after the popular, bright red seasoning, serves a menu of tacos, burritos and bowls along with housemade desserts such as churros and chocoflan.A new cafe serving coffee with a unique ingredient opened in Old Town Scottsdale on July 27. At Simply Shroom Cafe, the coffees and teas are made with a "tasteless but highly functional 4-M mushroom blend" according to the website. The cafe also serves sandwiches, wraps and salads with shroom-infused dressings. The decor matches the menu, with a large pink mushroom mural and plenty of shroom-themed merch.The newest Valley location of O.H.S.O. Brewing is now open in the northwest Valley. The brewpub and restaurant opened at the Village at Prasada shopping center in Surprise on July 29. The new location serves O.H.S.O.'s locally brewed beers and classic brewpub eats, and has the chain's characteristic dog-friendly patio.Lunatics, a new concept from the family behind the longstanding local restaurant chain Valle Luna, opened on the northeast corner of 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road on Aug. 1. The concept is a smaller "cantina" style version of the original restaurant, which opened in 1983. There are three locations of Valle Luna across the city serving Sonoran recipes and in a post announcing the new concept, the owners shared that this is their first new location since 1997. The Kickin' Crab , a national chain with many California locations, opened its second restaurant in the Phoenix area on Aug. 4. The restaurant is located on Dobson Road in Mesa's Asian District and it opened just over a year after the chain's first Valley restaurant opened in Chandler last June. Kickin' Crab is a destination for crab boils, seafood served in a bag and oysters.Fans of ramen noodles are likely familiar with Origami Ramen, our Best of Phoenix winner for the last three years. Now, owner and chef Yusuke Kuroda is taking his talents to the northeast Valley with a new concept. Yuzu Omakase opened on Aug. 4 at the Tatum Point shopping center on Bell Road. The restaurant is currently soft open, and offering takeout and catering. But a full omakase experience is on the horizon.A new Thai restaurant has opened in downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row arts district. LeDu Thai is a stylish new spot with emerald green walls and tiles with black and white accents. The menu includes traditional noodle and rice dishes plus desserts garnished with flower petals and colorful craft cocktails.On Aug. 8, Shawarmaati Mediterranean Grill opened along Power Road in Gilbert. The new restaurant serves a selection of wraps, bowls and platters with chicken, beef or mixed shawarma, lamb and chicken skewers, kafta and sides such as hummus and baba ganoush.