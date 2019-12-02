November Restaurant Openings and Closings: Hello Poppy, Bye Bye DOH

It's the busy season in Phoenix, and that does not exclude restaurants. November saw a number of new eateries across the Valley, with more and more places stuffing themselves into cities like Mesa, Chandler, and Gilbert. But last month saw some closures too, including the second location of Brat Haus — which had only been open a couple of months.

Here's the full breakdown of new restaurants and former eateries, all of which came to pass in November 2019.

Blast & Brew 7000 East Mayo Boulevard



Kramer was right, people, they really want to make their own pizza pie. Though technically opening in October, Blast & Brew made a bigger splash in November with the debut of this spot’s first Arizona location. This fully customizable pizza and self-pour beer restaurant allows you to create and cook your own pizza, with prices ranging from $8 to $11 per pie. But don’t worry, it’s all supervised.

Dog Haus’ first Biergarten location in Arizona is in Gilbert. Dog Haus

Dog Haus 2224 East Williams Field Road, Gilbert



This casual gourmet hot dog, sausage, and burger operation hailing from California has opened a post at Gilbert’s SanTan Village. It’s home to Dog Haus’ first Biergarten location in Arizona. The 2,900-square-foot restaurant offers 24 beers on tap (many of the local and craft variety), Haus Cocktails, and fried chicken sandwiches, sides, and shakes.

El Taco Santo 4009 East Chandler Boulevard



Another example of food truck gone physical location, El Taco Santo has opened a permanent spot (though the truck will still pop around town) at 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard. The Ahwatukee taco shop serves tacos de asada, caramelos de asada, and quesadillas, as well as vegetarian options.

Los Sombreros 322 East Camelback Road



Known for its fare inspired by central Mexico, Los Sombreros has opened a new location at Third Street and Camelback Road. The Uptown Phoenix location serve tamales, soup and salad, crispy tacos, and house specials like camarones al tequila in its new home in the same building as SunUp Brewing Company.

EXPAND Chef Mauro Martina plates fancy breakfasts at OEB Breakfast Co. OEB Breakfast Co.

OEB Breakfast Co. 17757 North Scottsdale Road, #103, Scottsdale



Not only did the beloved Canadian breakfast joint OEB Breakfast Co. open its first location in Phoenix, it’s also the first location in the U.S. Chef Mauro Martina treats Scottsdale diners, and those who’ll make the commute, to signature breakfast poutines (like the pictured hog and scallops), classic first-meal sides, and blue plate specials like the duck leg and waffle, and the lobster and shrimp crepe.

Alamo Drafthouse Gilbert 5478 South Power Road, Gilbert

A third Alamo Drafthouse has sprung up in the Valley, this time in Gilbert. The eight-screen theater offers a full-service bar in the lobby with more than 30 local and regional beers on tap. Moviegoers may also order off the from-scratch food and drink menu, which includes adult shakes, wings, salads, pizza, sandwiches, and other entrees, as well as that giant bowl of truffle Parmesan popcorn.

Bibio Modern Korean Kitchen 4972 South Power Road, #103, Mesa



If you’re in the mood for a quick-service Korean eatery, Bibio Modern Korean Kitchen has opened just north of Power and Ray roads. Visitors build their own bowls here, starting with rice or greens, and moving on to proteins like beef rib-eye bulgogi, spicy chicken, or sesame soy tofu. Then it’s vegetables, sauces, and other toppings, and you’re out the door.

EXPAND On Ash — an on-site bar and restaurant with a pub-style menu and local beer and wine — is at Whole Foods Market Tempe. Lauren Cusimano

On Ash 750 South Ash Avenue, Tempe



The new 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market in downtown Tempe is also home to On Ash — an on-site bar and restaurant with a pub-style menu and local beer and wine. The 150-seat On Ash bar and restaurant is multilevel, offering indoor and outdoor seating across two floors. Think local beer, appetizers, entrees, and kids’ items, plus happy hour deals.

Potato Corner 3111 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler



Chandler Fashion Center is now offering a new shopping snack option — the Philippines-based Potato Corner. The food-court counter offers flavored starches in the form of french fries, curly fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, and potato chips — as well as other fried finger foods.

Sharetea 140 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler



For a quick tea fix in downtown Chandler, the Taiwan-based Sharetea is now open in the Overstreet area. Think fruit teas, milk teas, and blended treat, plus signature creations like the mango mojito.

Another place to grab those Golden Waffle Dogs. Over Easy

Over Easy 140 North Arizona Avenue, #104, Chandler



Location number six of the local breakfast chain Over Easy has opened, this time in downtown Chandler. Found at Overstreet, the new east Valley Over Easy offers classic breakfast items like chicken-fried steak to in-house creations like the Golden Waffle Dogs — corndog-looking sausage links dipped in vanilla waffle batter. Plus, you know, inventive morning cocktails.

PK Shabu & Grill 1832 West Broadway Road, #108, Mesa



West Mesa has welcomed PK Shabu & Grill, an all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant found in a neighboring suite of the AZ International Marketplace. Guests get their own hot pot, which they customize by selecting a favorite broth, meats, vegetables, and sauce from a buffet-style array of ingredients. And there’s beer, sake, and soju to boot.

Cap'n Ron's Fish & Chips 6144 East Main Street, #106, Mesa



Sometimes nothing beats piping hot fish and chips. And if you agree, Mesa now offers the recently opened Cap'n Ron's Fish & Chips. Order some fried fish and/or shrimp, pair it with fries and/or coleslaw, and enjoy.

EXPAND A new hotel means a new hotel restaurant. Cambria

Poppy 222 East Portland Street



There’s a new restaurant at the also-new Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix. Poppy is the new home of Executive Chef Nate Cayer, who describes his menu as globally inspired dishes, though he uses local ingredients. Local purveyors include Noble Bread, Chula Seafood, Beetanical Garden, and The Fig and The Knife. Poppy is open for brunch, lunch, and dinner — and drinks.

Toh Zan Nagasaki Grill 1135 North Recker Road, #113, Mesa



Cheer up, die-hard fans of Toh Zan Nagasaki Grill. The local Japanese restaurant operated by Yoshito and Yuko Eguchi since 1983 in west Mesa has found a new location, and it’s still in Mesa. The mom-and-pop, Nagasaki-style Japanese eatery serves lunch and dinner from a menu listing fish and sushi dinners, hot noodle bowls, soups, salads, and more.

EXPAND Oh no, did DoH! close? DoH!

Closings

Brat Haus/DOH

The second location of Brat Haus, which opened north of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, is now closed. The sausage-focused eatery, the second location (following the original in Scottsdale), opened in July in the former Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop spot. This also means DOH in the former Everything Bagel spot, connected to the second location of Brat Haus, has also closed. Both the German-influenced eatery and boozy gourmet doughnut shop were owned by Dave Andrea.

Caketini

Though gaining several restaurant tenants in the coming months, SanTan Village shopping lost Caketini in November. The dessert shop, offering cakes, cupcakes, and other treats, shuttered soon after the Scottsdale Fashion Square location closed earlier in 2019.

Flicka's Baja Cantina

Local hang Flicka's Baja Cantina has closed after more than 22 years in business, just north of McDowell and Scottsdale roads. The sports bar served cold beer, quick drinks, and Mexican food.