10 Phoenix Restaurants That'll Cater Your Backyard Party

The season of triple-digit temps is officially upon us, which translates to backyard gatherings that hopefully involve a pool. And if your grill is on the blink, or you'd just rather not deal with it, several restaurants in the Valley are ready to cater your party, allowing you to chat, swim, and pop bottles with family and friends. Here are 10.

Postino Multiple Locations



There are several dining options for a backyard shindig from Postino. Party platters include the Caprese which serves 10 to 15 guests for $55. There are also antipasto platters with cheeses, meats, vegetables, dried fruits, and nuts that cost $33 to $66 and an assortment of paninis serving at least 14 people, again for $33 to $66. Bruschetta and salads are also available for takeaway.

Original ChopShop Multiple Locations

Original ChopShop can help cater to guests who prefer to keep the calories to a minimum. Fresh salads like kale Caesar, beet, and Asian serve eight to 10 people and costs between $26 to $52. Chicken, tofu, steak, and shrimp can be added to every salad. Wraps, bowls, and sandwiches are also available.

EXPAND Individual and catered meal options from Pita Jungle. Pita Jungle

Pita Jungle Multiple Locations



Want a Mediterranean feast for an impromptu gathering in your backyard? Pita Jungle has a choice of falafel, shawarma, salads, soups, and sides like garlic new potatoes, lemon-cilantro mixed beans, chicken breast, and turmeric brown rice. Family meals are $44, a chicken combo platter that serves up to 10 people costs $63, and a trio hummus tray is $44. PJ also has the new iMeals — i.e., individual meals, i.e., catering without sharing.

Los Taquitos Multiple Locations



Los Taquitos has no shortage of burritos, tortas, quesadillas, or tacos for a summer fiesta — or just feeding your friends who've just helped you move. Sides include Los Taquitos thin, salty chips with salsa and guacamole. If you're catering for breakfast, chorizo or huevos rancheros are also available. Call the individual locations for more catering information.

EXPAND Trapp Haus BBQ

Trapp Haus BBQ 511 East Roosevelt Street



Whether it is a graduation or pool party, Trapp Haus BBQ has you covered. Platters are $64.99 each and include a choice of any four of the following: brisket, pulled pork, chicken, shrimp, ribs, and hot links. Sides are part of the experience, too. Choose from baked beans, smoked mac and cheese, mean greens, country potato salad, waffle fries, and jalapeño honey slaw. Call 602-466-5462 for pre-orders.

Saba's Mediterranean Kitchen 4747 East Bell Road



Leave it to Saba's Mediterranean Kitchen to cater your next gathering. For starters, choose from Greek, tabouleh, and Caesar salad. A half-pan costs $50 and a full-pan starts at $85. Appetizer trays include dolmas, falafel, and spanakopita, and start at $50. Pita sandwich trays are also available and start at $45.

EXPAND Barbacoa, carne asada, and cabeza tacos, plus smoky beans and the works from the salad bar. Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Taco Boy's 620 East Roosevelt Street



Whipping up a catered affair on short notice? Taco Boy's needs only two hours for your last-minute backyard bash. For $24.99 per pound, choose from steak, chicken, cabeza, tripas, barbacoa, marinated pork, and salad bar toppings plus 15 tortillas. Add a bean or rice tray for $19.99. A jug of horchata is $64.99. Call 602-675-3962 to place an order.

Canton Dragon and Asian Bar Grill 10190 North 90th Street, Scottsdale



Though this family-owned Chinese restaurant is sit-down friendly, Canton Dragon and Asian Bar Grill offers catering services to boot. Choose from the hot and spicy shrimp that serves up to six people and costs $49.95, Mongolian beef at $49.95, Kung pao chicken platter costs $45.95, and vegetable fried rice for less than $36.

EXPAND Tacos Dorados filled with roasted vegetables, tomatillo cruda, and salsa macha. GuacStar Kitchen & Cantina

GuacStar Kitchen & Cantina 920 East University Drive, #204, Tempe



This newly opened eatery was quick to offer its Mexican vegan options in tray form. Choose from chicken elote, Baja pescado, or taco Dorados from GuacStar Kitchen & Cantina. You can also add chips and salsa (a must), loaded nachos, and salads. Choose either churro waffles or tres leches cake for dessert.

Oregano’s Pizza Bistro Multiple Locations



Pasta and pizza on the patio from Oregano's Pizza Bistro sounds like a perfect Saturday afternoon. Appetizers include cheesy spinach artichoke dip and wings, while pasta includes dishes like the Big Rig — rigatoni in a creamy chipotle sauce — and Alfredo the Dark, or poblano peppers are mixed in with Southwest cheese sauce. There are often options to add chicken or sausage to a dish. For dessert, the pizza cookie with ice cream is a must.