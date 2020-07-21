 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Takeout from Thai Chili 2 Go.
Takeout from Thai Chili 2 Go.
Thai Chili 2 Go

Welcome to Our New Dine-In, Takeout, and Delivery Directory

Lauren Cusimano | July 21, 2020 | 9:45am
AA

Phoenix-area restaurants — and the people who like to patronize them — are having to rapidly adapt to ever-changing circumstances brought about by the coronavirus pandemic in Arizona. It’s no fun. But at Phoenix New Times, we feel it’s important to keep our readers up to date on ways to continue supporting the restaurants and bars that make this metropolitan area so wonderful. This week, we’re launching a new resource aimed at making that much easier.

It’s called the Phoenix Restaurant Directory.

There, you can search for a restaurant by name, neighborhood, or cuisine type and review the eatery’s guidelines for takeout, delivery, and dine-in. That includes health and safety measures being taken at each location — for both guests and employees.

We’re trying to connect establishments with patrons based on comfort level. Fine with dine-in? Select that option. Looking to stay home? Click takeout or delivery.

The directory will be regularly updated. But restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops can also submit their business information and update their listings. So if you own a restaurant, and you just reopened your dining room (or returned to takeout only, or are closing on Mondays for the foreseeable future, or whatever) you can update the listing yourself.

If you see something that needs to be changed, send us a message by clicking the flag on the restaurant’s information page next to “Options change frequently, so best to call the restaurant to confirm. Did we get something wrong? Please message us.”

Chefs, restaurant owners, general managers, and those in public relations: Whenever you get a minute, please try out the directory. See if your business is listed and use the restaurant submission form to add your establishment or make updates.

Hang in there, and happy eating.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

