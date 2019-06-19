 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Pita Jungle is now old enough to rent a car.EXPAND
Pita Jungle is now old enough to rent a car.
Lauren Cusimano

At 25, Pita Jungle Is Still Moving and Shaking in Metro Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | June 19, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Despite reaching its 25th anniversary this year, Pita Jungle is still expanding. New locations are opening across the Valley, and the local Mediterranean restaurant franchise is whipping up some special offers, including new menu items, during its quadranscentennial.

Pita Jungle will soon be opening its 22nd Arizona location at Park West in Peoria — just west of the Loop 101 and Northern Avenue. The 4,400-square-foot restaurant offers a large outdoor patio, but it will also be the first location to bake its own flatbread — right there on display in the main dining room. The new west Valley location will offer lunch, happy hour, and dinner daily.

Related Stories

In addition, Pita Jungle has been announced as a future tenant of The Steelyard — a new, 4.6-acre restaurant and shopping area planned for the southeast corner of Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads in southern Chandler.

In addition to upcoming locations, PJ is looking back at 25 years in greater Phoenix.

To observe Arizona’s hottest day on record — 128 degrees at Lake Havasu on June 29, 1994 — and its silver jubilee, Pita Jungle is throwing in some hot sauce. PJ started its own line of Sriracha sauces in 2018 in red, green, and Ghost flavors. Diners who spend more than $40 at most locations on Saturday, June 29, will get a free bottle.

A heads-up to sauce bosses: You do have to mention the promotion, and this excludes the Scottsdale Fashion Square, Sky Harbor Airport, and Grand Canyon University locations. Limit is one per tab while supplies last.

And as we mentioned before, PJ's new seasonal kitchen crafts menu — running from May through September — offers keto- and paleo-friendly menu items.

For current locations and more information, visit the Pita Jungle website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >