At 25, Pita Jungle Is Still Moving and Shaking in Metro Phoenix

Pita Jungle is now old enough to rent a car.

Despite reaching its 25th anniversary this year, Pita Jungle is still expanding. New locations are opening across the Valley, and the local Mediterranean restaurant franchise is whipping up some special offers, including new menu items, during its quadranscentennial.

Pita Jungle will soon be opening its 22nd Arizona location at Park West in Peoria — just west of the Loop 101 and Northern Avenue. The 4,400-square-foot restaurant offers a large outdoor patio, but it will also be the first location to bake its own flatbread — right there on display in the main dining room. The new west Valley location will offer lunch, happy hour, and dinner daily.

Free Sriracha sauces coming in hot. Lauren Cusimano

In addition, Pita Jungle has been announced as a future tenant of The Steelyard — a new, 4.6-acre restaurant and shopping area planned for the southeast corner of Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads in southern Chandler.

In addition to upcoming locations, PJ is looking back at 25 years in greater Phoenix.

To observe Arizona’s hottest day on record — 128 degrees at Lake Havasu on June 29, 1994 — and its silver jubilee, Pita Jungle is throwing in some hot sauce. PJ started its own line of Sriracha sauces in 2018 in red, green, and Ghost flavors. Diners who spend more than $40 at most locations on Saturday, June 29, will get a free bottle.

PJ also has new menu items this summer, including ramen. Lauren Cusimano

A heads-up to sauce bosses: You do have to mention the promotion, and this excludes the Scottsdale Fashion Square, Sky Harbor Airport, and Grand Canyon University locations. Limit is one per tab while supplies last.

And as we mentioned before, PJ's new seasonal kitchen crafts menu — running from May through September — offers keto- and paleo-friendly menu items.

For current locations and more information, visit the Pita Jungle website.