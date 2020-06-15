A Running List of Phoenix Dining Rooms Reopening in June 2020

In addition to Phoenix restaurants resuming dine-in service during the week of May 11, as well as later in May, more Valley eateries are reopening dining areas at a steady pace. That’s not to mention several brand-new metro Phoenix restaurants opening last month altogether. Here are more Phoenix-area restaurants reopening throughout June 2020.

Base Pizzeria 3115 East Lincoln Drive



Base Pizzeria at the Lincoln Drive Plaza in north-central Phoenix has resumed dine-in service. The Australian-run pizza shop continues to offer takeout and curbside pickup.

Blue Clover Distillery 7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale



Blue Clover Distillery in downtown Scottsdale is reopening its dining room, bar and updated outdoor patio with misters on June 23. What’s more, Blue Clover makes its own sanitizer right in the distillery, which is also available for purchase.

Canyon Cafe 455 North Third Street



Canyon Café at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix has reopened its dining area.

EXPAND Offerings from CRUjiente Tacos. Debby Wolvos

CRUjiente Tacos 3961 East Camelback Road



CRUjiente Tacos in Arcadia reopened its dining room on June 11. Reservations are encouraged, and takeout orders are still available. Dine-in hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Dirty Drummer 2303 North 44th Street



The Dirty Drummer opened for dine-in service on June 8 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Every other booth is roped off, plexiglass has been installed at key parts of the bar, employees are masked, and hand sanitizer is available.

The Farish House is back in action in downtown Phoenix. The Farish House

The Farish House 816 North Third Street



The Farish House in downtown Phoenix resumed dine-in service on June 9 with a staggered reservations system. The historic house restaurant will have three tables per room, plus one in the parlor, one in the bar area, and several on the patio. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

LDV Winery 7134 East Stetson Drive, #110, Scottsdale



LDV Winery reopened its tasting room on Friday, June 5, with reoriented seating, hand sanitizing stations, plexiglass at the main bar, and a cashless system. Tasting room hours are noon to 6 p.m., Sunday to Wednesday, and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations are encouraged at 480-664-4822.

The Refuge Café 4727 North Seventh Avenue



The Refuge Café, the coffeeshop enterprise of Catholic Charities Community Services in the Melrose District, reopened on June 1 with limited seating and strict health and safety guidelines. Indoor seating is limited to four people per table, with a maximum capacity of 14. Outdoor seating is also available.

EXPAND Four out of five Serrano's are seating guests. Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants Multiple Locations



Four of the five Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants locations in greater Phoenix have resumed dine-in service as of Monday, June 8. The Tempe dining room will remain closed for remodeling. All five Serrano’s restaurants will also continue curbside pickup and delivery.

SOL Mexican Cocina 15323 North Scottsdale Road



SOL Mexican Cocina is open dine-in service in the Scottsdale Quarter. Reservations can be made online via OpenTable, or by calling the restaurant at 480-245-6708. Guests are to wait in their cars and receive a call or text when the table is ready

EXPAND The chica morada at Taste of Peru. Chris Malloy

Taste of Peru

1245 West Guadalupe Road, Suite B7-B8, Mesa



Taste of Peru, a Mesa restaurant that opened in early 2020, has resumed dine-in services. Check out our First Taste for some initial thoughts on the Peruvian eatery from our March visit.

Verdura 5555 North Seventh Street, #108



Verdura in Uptown Phoenix has resumed dine-in service as of June 1. The vegan and vegetarian restaurant is offering limited dine-in seatings, to go orders, and curbside pickup.