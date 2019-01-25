Welcome, Royal Rumble 2019 Fans! Here's Where to Eat in Phoenix

It's going to be a wild weekend. WWE's Royal Rumble Axxess starts at 6 p.m. Friday, January 25, at the Phoenix Convention Center, and from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 26. Then the actual Royal Rumble 2019 is happening at 4 p.m. this Sunday, January 27, at Chase Field, not to mention a ton of other parties and special events.

That means before, after, and during this weekend, a lot of wrestling fans are going to be on the hunt for good chicken wings after seeing that killer double chicken-wing move — and other fast-and-easy foods. Click on the links to get the full lists of our favorites.

Here's where to destroy yourselves after seeing a couple guys and gals destroy each other. Enjoy.



One-Stop Shop Near the Action

WTFExp sits on Buckeye Road about a mile from Chase Field. It seems to have everything — burgers, fried seafood, gyros, Philly cheesesteaks, poke — and even some things you didn't think you needed like salads and Kool-Aid on tap. We're not suggesting you walk (it's a little industrial over there), but we do suggest you stop by.

Hurry up and order this burrito before your hangover sets in. Tom Carlson

Our Best Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast is important, and there's really only one way to wrap up all of the savory goodness. Start your day — or whenever, zero judgement — in one easy-to-hold package: a breakfast burrito. There are some very good breakfast burritos in the burg, many of which have taken the common, eggy burrito and leveled way up.

EXPAND The Zipps Wings at Zipps Sports Grill. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Best Spots for Wings

From Buffalo style to unique Vietnamese takes, big meaty ones to crispy little guys, we have a lot of wing options in this town. They're at our sports bar, our modern "concept" restaurants, and more importantly, just about everywhere else. Here are over a dozen places to wing it this weekend.

EXPAND Yes, we are a pizza town. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Our Best Pizza Places

We may be biased, but we think Phoenix is one of the best pizza towns in the entire United States. And if you think we're crazy, may we suggest 11 pizza places in the Valley that will back up our claim. From the nearby Cibo to the world-famous Pizzeria Bianco, we think Phoenix's pizza restaurants are sure to impress.

EXPAND Yep, also a burger town. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Our Burgers, Ranked for Your Pleasure

Not too long ago, our food critic Chris Malloy ranked 20 burgers across metro Phoenix. As he puts it, there are a flabbergasting number of places to demolish a burger in this city., and after two weeks of cheese and grease, he made this list. What's more, Chase Field is serving the Royal Rumble Burger this weekend — a pork bratwurst patty topped with bacon, coleslaw, fried onions, and cheese... and then topped again with fried mac and cheese wedges. You should try it, despite what Daniel Bryan thinks.

EXPAND There are about a million taquerias here. Patricia Escarcega

Our Best Mexican Dishes

East side, west side, and smack dab in the middle: Everywhere you turn in the Phoenix area there are great Mexican dishes. From burros and birria to tacos and tamales, we've put together our choices of where to find the 32 best Mexican dishes in the Valley. Call it a treasure map.

Wren House Brewing Company and more. Lauren Saria

Our Favorite Beers and Booze

Here are our choices of where to find the best bartender, the best tequila, the best whiskey, the best wines, the best cocktails, the best selection of beers, and even the best sake (hint, it's made here, not in Japan). However, if you take our recommendations a little too seriously, you may also want to check out this list of the best dishes to help you deal with that hangover.

EXPAND Just look at this pretzel. Dave Clark

Our Favorite Giant Pretzels

Buckle up because we're about to get Bavarian. Butter, salt, and delicious warm pretzel bread not to mention killer dipping sauces like gooey beer cheese, stinging mustards, cream cheese, and probably a super inventive one or two.Here are several spots across the Valley where you can get your hands on some knotty pretzels.

Your loaded fries guide. Lauren Cusimano

Our Favorite Loaded Fries

Hello hedonists, prepare yourself for a mess load of crazy fries. It’s already french fries, but they're hidden beneath savory meats, oozing cheese, gobs of sauce, and who knows what else. The demand has been rising for starches weighed down with zany ingredients, so they're easy to find. From jalapeño-chili-cheese-pastrami fries to bulgogi poutine, here're are some impressive order of loaded fries.

EXPAND An order of cheese curds is in your future. Lauren Cusimano

Our Favorite Fried Cheese Curds

Visiting from the Midwest? Canada? Elsewhere? Who cares, fried cheese curds are amazing no matter your roots. And if you're looking for a basket of these piping hot little cheese nuggets, we'd like to help you out. From Packers bars to fancy places, here's where the curd is the word in the Valley.

EXPAND From regular to sweet potato. Paradise Valley Burger Co.

Our Best Tater Tots

Starches aren't hard to come by in this town. And tater tots — bite-sized little balls of sizzling potato encased in a browned, deep-friend shell of more potato — can't be beat. But what are we explaining tater tots for? Instead, we've got a guide on where to get some the best tots in town.

EXPAND The neon sign outside of notorious central Phoenix dive bar Royale Lounge. Benjamin Leatherman

Our Favorite Dive Bars

Staying near the action? Got an Airbnb a couple miles away? Having to stay with friends in the suburbs? No matter where you end up before or after Royal Rumble, there's a neighborhood tavern nearby. You're almost certainly going to make friends.

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza’s churro is a weapon of mass destruction. Allison Young

Our Favorite Desserts

Phoenix has a wide array of sweet options including everything from heavily doctored churros to Thai bread and custard — plus, you know, ice cream sandwiches, cake, pie, and more. Most can be shared, but if you want one of these all to yourself, have at it.