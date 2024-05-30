 Sauvage in Phoenix named one of Esquire's best bars in America | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Esquire names Phoenix wine bar one of the best in America

The bar where "all the cool kids in town throw natty-wine-fueled dance parties" made the list.
May 30, 2024
Chris Lingua opened Sauvage Wine Bar & Shop to showcase his passion for natural wines.
Chris Lingua opened Sauvage Wine Bar & Shop to showcase his passion for natural wines. Geri Koeppel

Phoenix deserves free, quality news

We need to raise $5,000 by June 7 to meet our spring campaign goal—if you value Phoenix New Times, please make a contribution today to help keep our work free and accessible for all.

Contribute Now

$0
$5,000
$1,300
Share this:
Esquire magazine published its 2024 list of the 42 best bars in America on Thursday, and one Phoenix spot made the cut.

The very first bar on the list is Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop.

"The Helen Anderson House was built for the widow of an insurance-company organizer. Today, all the cool kids in town throw natty-wine-fueled dance parties in her living room late into the night," wrote Equire contributor Omar Mamoon.

"The English cottage revival home has housed various businesses over the years, like a café and a gift shop, but make no mistake: Its current incarnation is definitely the most fun," he continues.

The historic location on McDowell Road is the second iteration of Sauvage, which began as a tiny bottle shop located in downtown Phoenix's shipping container collective The Churchill. At its new, much larger digs, the concept has expanded to include wine pours along with small bites.

It's all the brainchild of owner and wine expert Chris Lingua, who has enlisted the cooking skills of friends in the industry to host pop-ups and kitchen takeovers to keep the menus exciting and ever-evolving.

click to enlarge Chef Derek Christensen on the steps of Sauvage Wine Bar.
James Beard Award-nominated chef Derek Christensen is displaying his culinary and artistic endeavors at Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop.
Brookklyn Huberty
Currently, the bar hosts chef Derek Christensen's Scandinavian-inspired pop-up Nordborg on Thursday and Friday evenings and takes on some earlier hours with Harlem Coffee Co. popping up on Sunday mornings. Other one-off events rotate through the schedule at Sauvage.

The wine menu at Sauvage is comprised of natural and biodynamic wines. Helpful staff, and often Lingua himself, are on hand to guide customers to the perfect sip.

Sauvage

149 W. McDowell Road
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
The 10 best sushi restaurants in Phoenix

Food & Drink News

The 10 best sushi restaurants in Phoenix

By Tirion Boan and Sara Crocker
Phoenix bars and bartenders named among the best in the country

Cocktails

Phoenix bars and bartenders named among the best in the country

By Tirion Boan
The duo behind Tacos Chiwas opens Tempe coffee shop Aruma

Coffee

The duo behind Tacos Chiwas opens Tempe coffee shop Aruma

By Sara Crocker
Say goodbye to Barrio Cafe with final week, closing event

Food & Drink News

Say goodbye to Barrio Cafe with final week, closing event

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation