Braising Arizona: The Scottsdale Resort Launches Five Cs Supper Series

For major fans of dinner and Arizona history, the Five Cs Supper Series at Kitchen West Restaurant is apt to satisfy all desires. Held at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, Chef Rick Dupere will present five, three-course, family-style dinners accompanied by Arizona wine and their signature Maude Mule starting this Thursday and running till June.
Dinners will be held on February 21, March 28, April 25, May 30, and June 20. Meals commemorate the state five Cs — copper, cattle, cotton, citrus, and climate — while celebrating the centennial of Grand Canyon National Park and Arizona’s own 107th birthday.
The modern American Southwest restaurant, Kitchen West, will highlight the five Cs along with some Arizona-style cooking techniques like wood-firing meats and searing by cast iron. Dinners take place in their private dining room.
February 21 celebrates citrus farm heritage with items like a citrus-crusted sea bass and tamarind lime roasted Brussels sprouts, while March 28 commemorates cotton with a chuck wagon dinner of prime rib-eye steak and cast iron skillet chili cheese cornbread. April 25 moves to climate with a farmer’s garden dinner of Cherokee purple tomatoes, roasted salmon planks, and black garlic spuds.
The cattle ranch dinner on May 30 features roasted bone marrow and veal stock-braised short ribs. Finally, the June 20 copper mining dinner offers brick chicken with Arizona Shade Farms pink bacon oyster mushrooms and biscuits with desert mesquite honey butter.
Of course the desserts are Grand Canyon State-inspired, and include winter fruits, mesquite and Fort McDowell pecan tart, and blueberry crumble with sour cream ice cream.
The Scottsdale Resort itself even counts as a piece of Valley history. The McCormick Ranch once occupied the land under your dining table after it was purchased in the 1900s, and was home not only to ranchers and the McCormick family, but sunbathed alfalfa, barley, oats, and Angus cattle.
Cost is $85 per person, per dinner, before tax and gratuity, Welcome starts at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception, and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required at 480-596-7525.
For more information, see the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch website.
