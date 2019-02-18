Braising Arizona: The Scottsdale Resort Launches Five Cs Supper Series

For major fans of dinner and Arizona history, the Five Cs Supper Series at Kitchen West Restaurant is apt to satisfy all desires. Held at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, Chef Rick Dupere will present five, three-course, family-style dinners accompanied by Arizona wine and their signature Maude Mule starting this Thursday and running till June.

Dinners will be held on February 21, March 28, April 25, May 30, and June 20. Meals commemorate the state five Cs — copper, cattle, cotton, citrus, and climate — while celebrating the centennial of Grand Canyon National Park and Arizona’s own 107th birthday.