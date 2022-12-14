First Taste: This Upstairs Eatery is Perfect for Your Next Girls' Night Out

In late 2021, the bustling restaurant row that occupies the uptown stretch of Seventh Street got a new tenant in the form of Neighborly Public House. The new eatery quickly lived up to its name, becoming a neighborhood favorite serving upscale versions of pub staples to the surrounding community.
It's the type of place Phoenix diners have come to expect from chef and restaurateur Christopher Collins and his company, Common Ground Culinary, known for neighborhood staples around the Valley including The Macintosh and The Collins. But the fun didn't stop on the ground level.
This fall, another spot started serving customers. Tucked away up a flight of stairs, in the bijou room above the larger restaurant, is St. Urban.
Long-term residents may remember the space from its former double concept, Stock & Stable downstairs and trendy cocktail bar Honor Amongst Thieves above. Now, there's no thumping music to draw people's attention upward. But despite its quieter ambiance, St. Urban is well worth taking a jaunt up the steps to visit.
Downstairs, Neighborly Public House is a classic, crowd-pleasing space. Upstairs, the design takes a decidedly feminine turn, with plush baby pink and turquoise booths, rosy wallpaper, and gold-and-salmon-colored lights.
Smoked mirrors decorate the walls, adding depth to the small room, and fresh flowers dot each table. The look is elegant, pretty, and inviting.
At St. Urban, the first order of business is the cocktail menu. For those just wanting to grab a drink with the girls, it stands on its own. For a hint of the holidays, try the Cobbler's Cup, spiked with sherry and cranberries. The French Kiss is a twist on the classic espresso martini and is a strong sip in both booze and flavor. White, red, and rose wines from around the world also are available by the glass or bottle.
Other appetizers include smoked salmon tartare; a classic shrimp cocktail; and salty, savory deviled eggs filled with whipped pork shoulder.
The Roasted Pork Cubano is a little less dense than the sandwich often is, but it comes packed with a good amount of pork and pickles. Creole mustard gives that necessary tangy kick. House-made waffle potato chips are served on the side.
Most of the dishes at St. Urban make perfect candidates for sharing. Large semicircular booths beg to be filled with a crowd of friends, and the entire space screams party destination.
St. Urban5538 North Seventh Street
602-675-1885