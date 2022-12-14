Support Us

First Taste

First Taste: This Upstairs Eatery is Perfect for Your Next Girls' Night Out

December 14, 2022 6:30AM

The French Kiss and Cobbler's Cup at St. Urban.
When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).

In late 2021, the bustling restaurant row that occupies the uptown stretch of Seventh Street got a new tenant in the form of Neighborly Public House. The new eatery quickly lived up to its name, becoming a neighborhood favorite serving upscale versions of pub staples to the surrounding community.

It's the type of place Phoenix diners have come to expect from chef and restaurateur Christopher Collins and his company, Common Ground Culinary, known for neighborhood staples around the Valley including The Macintosh and The Collins. But the fun didn't stop on the ground level.

This fall, another spot started serving customers. Tucked away up a flight of stairs, in the bijou room above the larger restaurant, is St. Urban.
click to enlarge
The bar at St. Urban is decorated with rosy wallpaper, smoked mirrors, and plush seating.
Long-term residents may remember the space from its former double concept, Stock & Stable downstairs and trendy cocktail bar Honor Amongst Thieves above. Now, there's no thumping music to draw people's attention upward. But despite its quieter ambiance, St. Urban is well worth taking a jaunt up the steps to visit.

Downstairs, Neighborly Public House is a classic, crowd-pleasing space. Upstairs, the design takes a decidedly feminine turn, with plush baby pink and turquoise booths, rosy wallpaper, and gold-and-salmon-colored lights.

Smoked mirrors decorate the walls, adding depth to the small room, and fresh flowers dot each table. The look is elegant, pretty, and inviting.

At St. Urban, the first order of business is the cocktail menu. For those just wanting to grab a drink with the girls, it stands on its own. For a hint of the holidays, try the Cobbler's Cup, spiked with sherry and cranberries. The French Kiss is a twist on the classic espresso martini and is a strong sip in both booze and flavor. White, red, and rose wines from around the world also are available by the glass or bottle.

click to enlarge
The Common Ground Burrata is a must-try dish at St. Urban.
If you only get one thing to eat, let it be the burrata plate. It's hard to go wrong with salty cheese and spicy-sweet jam, but St. Urban's execution of a creamy burrata ball, served with a tangy, spicy tomato jam is an exceptional example of the winning combination. Crusty wedges of toasted Noble Bread serve as a platform for picking up the other elements on the plate, including a salad of lemon-dressed arugula.

Other appetizers include smoked salmon tartare; a classic shrimp cocktail; and salty, savory deviled eggs filled with whipped pork shoulder.

click to enlarge
Flatbreads are perfect for sharing at St. Urban.
For larger plates, the menu is split into sections including a long list of flatbreads and a short list of entrees. The Calabrese & Goat Cheese flatbread comes topped with spicy salami, sparse but strong dollops of goat cheese, shreds of red onion, and entire cloves of roasted garlic. The bread is soft, golden brown, and holds up to the toppings well. For picky eaters, the flatbreads are sure to be winners as they straddle the line between familiar and nostalgic.

The Roasted Pork Cubano is a little less dense than the sandwich often is, but it comes packed with a good amount of pork and pickles. Creole mustard gives that necessary tangy kick. House-made waffle potato chips are served on the side.

Most of the dishes at St. Urban make perfect candidates for sharing. Large semicircular booths beg to be filled with a crowd of friends, and the entire space screams party destination.

click to enlarge
Pretty details fill this new upstairs restaurant.
The next time your mom, sister, or best friend has a birthday, St. Urban is the place to go. And if you live in the neighborhood and are just looking for a nice glass of wine on a weeknight, they've got that covered too. Head up the stairs and take in the view.

St. Urban

5538 North Seventh Street
602-675-1885
