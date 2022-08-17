Lou Malnati's and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to Open In Surprise This Fall

Commercial real estate developer SimonCRE announced the new culinary additions in a press release. They will join Barrio Queen, O.H.S.O. Brewery and Distillery, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, and Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant.
The massive retail, restaurant, and entertainment development off Loop 303 near Waddell Road will also house a Sprouts Farmer's Market, Hobby Lobby, Costco, TJ Maxx, Petsmart, and Fat Cats, a bowling alley, and movie theater, among other businesses.
“It is really exciting to be bringing these restaurant concepts to the West Valley, an area that is growing at an exceptional rate," Joshua Simon, SimonCRE’s Founder and CEO, said in the press release. "Anyone that lives in Surprise knows how long they currently have to drive to visit some of these existing restaurants’ locations, so being able to give them the food that they want in a center that is more convenient for them, that’s the dream as a developer.”
This will be the third West Valley location for the restaurant, with others in Glendale and Peoria. One more is coming to Verrado, a master-planned community in Buckeye.