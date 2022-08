Lou Malnati's and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to Open In Surprise This Fall

click to enlarge Lots of new restaurants, including Lou Malnati's and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, are set to join the Street Fare at Alexandria, the dining area at the Village at Prasada. SimonCRE

“It is really exciting to be bringing these restaurant concepts to the West Valley, an area that is growing at an exceptional rate," Joshua Simon, SimonCRE’s Founder and CEO, said in the press release. "Anyone that lives in Surprise knows how long they currently have to drive to visit some of these existing restaurants’ locations, so being able to give them the food that they want in a center that is more convenient for them, that’s the dream as a developer.”





click to enlarge Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will join Lou Malnati's and other restaurants this fall at the Village at Prasada in Surprise. SimonCRE

The West Valley is getting a little bit tastier. Lou Malnati's Pizza and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will join the Village at Prasada, a 700,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor mall set to open this fall in Surprise.Commercial real estate developer SimonCRE announced the new culinary additions in a press release. They will join Barrio Queen, O.H.S.O. Brewery and Distillery, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, and Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant.The massive retail, restaurant, and entertainment development off Loop 303 near Waddell Road will also house a Sprouts Farmer's Market, Hobby Lobby, Costco, TJ Maxx, Petsmart, and Fat Cats, a bowling alley, and movie theater, among other businesses.This will be the eighth location for Lou Malnati's, the popular deep-dish Chicago-style pizza joint that has restaurants from Arcadia to Gilbert. The family-owned business ventured out of the Windy City in 2016 with its first Arizona location in Uptown Plaza at Central Avenue and Camelback Road.The thick pies are favorites for dine-in and takeout, and require a fork and knife to cut through the layers of crust, sauce, cheese, and more sauce.Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has 12 locations throughout metro Phoenix, which serve huge burgers alongside tater tots and french fries among a sea of televisions.This will be the third West Valley location for the restaurant, with others in Glendale and Peoria. One more is coming to Verrado, a master-planned community in Buckeye.