Lou Malnati's and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to Open In Surprise This Fall

click to enlarge Lots of new restaurants, including Lou Malnati's and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, are set to join the Street Fare at Alexandria, the dining area at the Village at Prasada. SimonCRE

“It is really exciting to be bringing these restaurant concepts to the West Valley, an area that is growing at an exceptional rate," Joshua Simon, SimonCRE’s Founder and CEO, said in the press release. "Anyone that lives in Surprise knows how long they currently have to drive to visit some of these existing restaurants’ locations, so being able to give them the food that they want in a center that is more convenient for them, that’s the dream as a developer.”





click to enlarge Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will join Lou Malnati's and other restaurants this fall at the Village at Prasada in Surprise. SimonCRE