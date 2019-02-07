The 10 Best Doughnuts in Metro Phoenix

There are doughnuts, as in the convenience store kind, and then there are doughnuts — as in sweet rings of deep-fried dough. Well, doing doughnuts in the Valley just got a lot more fun thanks to an influx of ingenious flavors and doughnut slingers unafraid to think outside the box.

Not that we’re knocking apple fritters (as if!), but with crème brulee and kronuts calling your name, the Valley is raising its doughnut game.

Black and Blue

Black and Blue at Short Leash Hotdogs + Rollover Doughnuts

4221 North Seventh Street

Owners Brad and Kat Moore don’t make boring doughnuts. Instead of regular old doughnut dough, they use hand-rolled brioche — a richer and sweeter base thanks to extra eggs and butter. Then there’s the lineup. Sure, they have the sprinkle-topped variety, but also Spicy Thai Coconut, Triple Chocolate, and a booze-filled doughnut for the over-21 crowd. But it’s the Black and Blue that left us weak in the knees. That sweet dough paired with the tart punch of the jam filling paired with the gritty crunch of the course, lavender finishing sugar is like an opposites attract attack of taste and texture. Your only defense: Close your eyes and savor the onslaught.

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter from Arizona Bread Company at Open Air Market

14 East Pierce Street

You haven’t tried an apple fritter until you’ve tried this apple fritter, a Saturday-only treat that sells out at the downtown farmer’s market each week. It’s lovingly made in a garage (yes, you read that right) by a mystery man who doesn’t want accolades or fanfare, but we’re going to give it to him anyway. Your fritter is bomb — all peaks and valleys and glaze for days with just the right tang of apple to cut through the sweet. But it’s the dough we adore with those chewy globs of glazed goodness that somehow get better with each bite. So thank you Fritter Man, and keep the magic coming.

Lemon Basil Kronut

Lemon Basil Kronut at Karl’s Quality Bakery

111 East Dunlap Avenue

Kronuts (croissant doughnuts) are no ordinary doughnut and this is no ordinary kronut. Basil-flavored butter and lemon zest are layered into the dough which is then proofed, deep-fried, and rolled in lemon basil sugar. The flaky creation is sliced in half and piped with a lemon curd whipped cream combo. Each component, from the sugar’s flash-baked basil flakes to the filling’s subtle pucker, plays off the other for a sweet, tangy, monster mouthfeel. Pop the lid and lick the filling or eat it sandwich-style — either way you’ll pick up on all the decadent, delicate, nuanced flavors. Köstlich-in good!

Buttermilk

Buttermilk at Donut Worry Coffee & Smoothies

9115 East Baseline Road, Mesa

Doughnut worry, you’ll be very happy after inhaling this doughnut. It’s the kind of back-to-basics buttermilk that will make you forget all those hip doughnut dressings that usually involve bacon, so you can get back to an OG doughnut done right. And this one is done right. Slightly tangy, perfectly crispy, all craggy and crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside. The fry oil penetrates the dough just enough so it’s simultaneously crunchy, gooey, and oh so sweet. Even day old, this one stands up.

Crème Brulee

Crème Brulee at The Local Donut

3213 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale

Crème brulee is a solid dessert, even sigh-inducing if it’s done right. But this doughnut. This doughnut! By adding deep-fried dough, glazed goodness, and caramelization to the mix, it’s like crème brulee on crack. Let’s start with the filling — a custardy creation that imbues the already delicious dough with a pudding-like consistency. Not that this doughnut is all ooey gooey. The architecture of the exterior is spongy yet solid with a sugar glaze, slightly torched and topped with what might be the most perfect raspberry (just look at that berry). One bit takes you from hard to soft to oh my gosh.

Coconut Crumb

Coconut Crumb at BoSa Donuts

Multiple Locations

Ask your friends their favorite doughnut, and no doubt BoSa will be brought up with fandom and fury usually reserved for football. We get it. It’s a locally owned chain with a ton of locations, and you can totally go in your PJs at night thanks to 24-hour drive-thru. It’s an absolute institution, but does one flavor stand out from the rest? Yes, it’s the buttermilk … no, wait, it’s the honey cruller. Actually, can we change that to the coconut crumb?

Anything at Donut Parlor

Anything at Donut Parlor

1245 West Elliot Road, Tempe

Donut Parlor has a bone to pick with all those ordinary doughnuts out there. You know, the ones so coated with in-your-face sweetness, and all you can taste is grease and sugar. Owner Chhaya Tan’s deep-fried creations are way more nuanced than that. Instead of the usual doughnut dough, Chhaya lets his rise not once, not thrice, but four times to create a barrier so fryer grease doesn’t just soak in and take over. That means real flavors have a chance to sing, from the citrusy hint in the lemon poppy seed to the real blueberries in the jam filling. Choosing just one is like picking a favorite child — near impossible — but when a half-dozen is just $6, thankfully you don’t have to.

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream at Dutch Donut Factory

1152 North Power Road, Mesa

The “Best Donuts In Town” emblazoned on the window is the first sign. Regulars ordering a dozen to go but not getting out the door before downing at least two is the second. Yes, you’re in the store for something special and one bite into their coconut cream proves it. Filled doughnuts can go either way, but balance is the name of the game here. This puffy, light, yeasty delight delivers just the right ratio of toasty topper to chewy dough to glazed sweetness to creamy filling so your taste buds get a textured, tasty treat.

Maple Pecan Apple Fritter

Maple Pecan Apple Fritter at Welcome Chicken + Donuts

1535 East Buckeye Road

Welcome’s doughnuts checks all the cool kid boxes: artisan vanilla (check); infused glazes (check); non-GMO flour (check); organic sugar (check); pistachios (check). The doughnuts are as Instagrammable as the wall-drawn illustrations, but is there substance behind their bacon-topped style? Yes, and this maple pecan apple fritter makes the case. Mounds of intensely chewy yeasted dough are smothered in just the right amount of maple glaze and submitted with a sprinkle of pecans for a doughnut that’s more journey than destination.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet at Lucky Donuts

2510 West Thunderbird Road

At first glance, this local doughnut hole looks like all the rest. It’s in a strip mall, it deals dozens in pink boxes, and it whips up boba tea. Pretty standard. But look closer and the case is a cut above. The rattle snakes are perfectly coiled, the crullers expertly dipped, and the sprinkles evenly dispersed. But it’s that red velvet that truly stole our heart. It's a cakey cut above, all moist and crumbly with just the right amount of glaze — plain delicious and totally dunkable.