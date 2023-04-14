Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Princess Market Launches A Second Location After Celebrating 20 Years in Business

April 14, 2023 7:00AM

Deena Alsadi, her brother Noor Alsadi, and his wife Amirah Rafati are expanding their family business with new restaurant Princess Pita.
Deena Alsadi, her brother Noor Alsadi, and his wife Amirah Rafati are expanding their family business with new restaurant Princess Pita. Sara Crocker
Princess Market and Deli, the Mesa grocery store and restaurant founded by the Alsadi family in 2002, is celebrating more than 20 years in business by launching its next chapter.

Brother and sister Noor and Deena Alsadi, who took over Princess Market about nine years ago, are plotting a new course and focusing on honoring the legacy of their father, Abdullatif Alsadi.

“This is our 20th year. My father, God rest his soul, this is his legacy,” Noor says, looking around the flagship Princess Market in Mesa, off Broadway Road and Loop 101.

“To mark our anniversary we’re going to launch Princess Pita,” he says.

Princess Pita officially opened on Thursday, April 13 at Priest Drive and Washington Street in Tempe. The fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant features the same staples on the menu at Princess Market, including hummus that the New Times called “fresh, light as air," and "easily our favorite in town” when declaring Princess Market its Best Mediterranean Restaurant.

click to enlarge
The owners of Princess Market and Deli in Mesa have opened Princess Pita, which will include the same Meditteranean menu items, including shawarma.
Princess Pita
The menu also includes other customer favorites, including lamb shank, shawarma, and baklava, which the Alsadis’ mother, Sana Shalabi, makes in-house daily.

"We are starting this new chain with hopes to adapt to the modern world from the outside, but continue to serve the same exact ingredients from the inside," Deena says.

One difference between the new restaurant and Princess Market is that Princess Pita will not have a grocery store.

click to enlarge
A shopper peruses the aisles of Princess Market while she waits for her take-out order.
Evie Carpenter
The original market features a selection of pantry items and refrigerated foods. Guests walk into the market, which has a few aisles of international foods including spices, grains, and legumes, along with packaged sweets, dates, and beverages. Cold cases house cheeses, halal meats, and prepared foods. On the other side of a grocery aisle is seating for those dining in, as well as an outdoor patio.

The market is something that Noor says will never leave the Mesa location, even as they focus on the dining element that has built a broader following.

click to enlarge
Mesa's Princess Market & Deli specializes in Mediterranean foods.
Tom Carlson
Reflecting on the past 20 years of Princess Market, Deena recalls coming in after school and then after classes at nearby Arizona State University, an experience shared between herself and her other four siblings.

"My dad would be proud to see us expanding for the first time," she says.

Customers have asked the family for years to consider expanding to other locations in the Valley, Noor says. With the opening of this second restaurant, the Alsadi siblings are just getting started.

“We want to have at least five locations throughout the Valley,” Noor says. “That’s the plan in the next two to three years.”

Princess Pita

1158 West Washington Street, #105, Tempe
623-286-9860
princesspitas.com
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
420 Guide 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation