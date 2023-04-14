Princess Market Launches A Second Location After Celebrating 20 Years in Business

Princess Market and Deli, the Mesa grocery store and restaurant founded by the Alsadi family in 2002, is celebrating more than 20 years in business by launching its next chapter.
Brother and sister Noor and Deena Alsadi, who took over Princess Market about nine years ago, are plotting a new course and focusing on honoring the legacy of their father, Abdullatif Alsadi.
“This is our 20th year. My father, God rest his soul, this is his legacy,” Noor says, looking around the flagship Princess Market in Mesa, off Broadway Road and Loop 101.
“To mark our anniversary we’re going to launch Princess Pita,” he says.
Princess Pita officially opened on Thursday, April 13 at Priest Drive and Washington Street in Tempe. The fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant features the same staples on the menu at Princess Market, including hummus that the New Times called “fresh, light as air," and "easily our favorite in town” when declaring Princess Market its Best Mediterranean Restaurant.
Sana Shalabi, makes in-house daily.
"We are starting this new chain with hopes to adapt to the modern world from the outside, but continue to serve the same exact ingredients from the inside," Deena says.
One difference between the new restaurant and Princess Market is that Princess Pita will not have a grocery store.
The market is something that Noor says will never leave the Mesa location, even as they focus on the dining element that has built a broader following.
"My dad would be proud to see us expanding for the first time," she says.
Customers have asked the family for years to consider expanding to other locations in the Valley, Noor says. With the opening of this second restaurant, the Alsadi siblings are just getting started.
“We want to have at least five locations throughout the Valley,” Noor says. “That’s the plan in the next two to three years.”
Princess Pita1158 West Washington Street, #105, Tempe
623-286-9860
princesspitas.com