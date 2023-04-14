Princess Market Launches A Second Location After Celebrating 20 Years in Business

The market is something that Noor says will never leave the Mesa location, even as they focus on the dining element that has built a broader following.

Mesa's Princess Market & Deli specializes in Mediterranean foods.

"My dad would be proud to see us expanding for the first time," she says.

Princess Pita 1158 West Washington Street, #105, Tempe

Reflecting on the past 20 years of Princess Market, Deena recalls coming in after school and then after classes at nearby Arizona State University, an experience shared between herself and her other four siblings.Customers have asked the family for years to consider expanding to other locations in the Valley, Noor says. With the opening of this second restaurant, the Alsadi siblings are just getting started.“We want to have at least five locations throughout the Valley,” Noor says. “That’s the plan in the next two to three years.”