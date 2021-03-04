Melissa Maggiore Meyer Will Open Her Own Restaurant This Spring

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Restaurateur Melissa Maggiore Meyer, daughter of Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant founder Chef Tomaso Maggiore, is opening her own eatery this spring.
A piano bar concept, The Italian Daughter Cucina + Cocktails will operate out of the Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen location at 23655 North Scottsdale Road, #120, in Scottsdale.
“The Italian Daughter is a restaurant concept that I believe my father would have been really excited to see,” Maggiore Meyer says in a press release of her late father, who died in January. “I want people to experience the joys of our authentic Italian cuisine in an atmosphere full of music and energy.”
On the menu, expect handmade pastas, charcuterie boards, Neapolitan pizzas, and desserts — all lateral to the menu items at sibling restaurants Tomaso’s (literally; her brother Joey Maggiore is executive chef), The Sicilian Butcher, and The Sicilian Baker.
To drink at The Italian Daughter: Italian-inspired craft cocktails, wines and beers, and something fun called a gelato martini.
Bonus: The Maggiore Group will host a hiring event, where they hope to fill 100 restaurant positions, on Saturday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open roles include kitchen managers, line cooks, servers, bartenders, and hosts. Email resumes to jobs@theitaliandaughter.com if you can’t make it.
The Italian Daughter is slated to open in April. Operating hours will be 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, for dinner; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for lunch
For more information, see The Italian Daughter Cucina + Cocktails website.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.