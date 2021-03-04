 
Melissa Maggiore Meyer Will Open Her Own Restaurant This Spring

Lauren Cusimano | March 4, 2021 | 1:20pm
The newest eatery from The Maggiore Group is slated to open this April.
The Maggiore Group
Restaurateur Melissa Maggiore Meyer, daughter of Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant founder Chef Tomaso Maggiore, is opening her own eatery this spring.

A piano bar concept, The Italian Daughter Cucina + Cocktails will operate out of the Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen location at 23655 North Scottsdale Road, #120, in Scottsdale.

“The Italian Daughter is a restaurant concept that I believe my father would have been really excited to see,” Maggiore Meyer says in a press release of her late father, who died in January. “I want people to experience the joys of our authentic Italian cuisine in an atmosphere full of music and energy.”

On the menu, expect handmade pastas, charcuterie boards, Neapolitan pizzas, and desserts — all lateral to the menu items at sibling restaurants Tomaso’s (literally; her brother Joey Maggiore is executive chef), The Sicilian Butcher, and The Sicilian Baker.

To drink at The Italian Daughter: Italian-inspired craft cocktails, wines and beers, and something fun called a gelato martini.

Bonus: The Maggiore Group will host a hiring event, where they hope to fill 100 restaurant positions, on Saturday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Open roles include kitchen managers, line cooks, servers, bartenders, and hosts. Email resumes to jobs@theitaliandaughter.com if you can’t make it.

The Italian Daughter is slated to open in April. Operating hours will be 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, for dinner; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for lunch

For more information, see The Italian Daughter Cucina + Cocktails website.

Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

