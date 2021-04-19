 
4
| New Restaurant Alert |

The Maggiore Group Is Opening a Mexican Restaurant in Paradise Valley

Lauren Cusimano | April 19, 2021 | 6:00am
An assortment of tacos from The Mexicano.
Lauren Cusimano
The Maggiore Group has been busy.

In recent months, the family-owned restaurant group has formed The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation, released the wine label Chef Joey, and announced the opening of The Italian Daughter — all following the recent death of founding chef Tomaso Maggiore.

Here comes another: Soon, the Maggiores will open The Mexicano.

Located at 4801 East Cactus Road in the former Salty Sow building near Paradise Valley Mall, The Mexicano will be a Mexico City-inspired eatery opening in late summer 2021.

Menu items include Mexican restaurant staples (guacamole, ceviche) served in unexpected vessels (the ceviche comes inside a coconut, the guacamole in a scraped-out pineapple skin).

Another menu item of note: the Machetes, 4-foot-long corn masa quesadillas served with your choice of Chicken Tinga, Chipotle Agave Shrimp, Braised Short Rib, and more, a nod to the 5-foot charcuterie boards found at The Sicilian Butcher. Food items range from $7 to $25.

The drink program will be overseen by mixologist Matt Allen, formerly of The Westin Kierland. The big news: There will be a build-your-own Michelada bar with oysters, shrimp, tamarindo sticks, and more than 40 other toppings (inspired no doubt by the popularity of the BYO bloody mary bar at Hash Kitchen).

Additional drink options include Mexican beer on draft and (strong) margaritas, the glasses of which are placed inside a personal pinata (we can only direct you to this accompanying photo for further explanation).

“I wanted to explore the art of Mexican cuisine,” chef and restaurant owner Joey Maggiore says in a press release. “Like cooking Italian food, I appreciate the culture and tradition behind creating authentic recipes, and this was a project I was very excited to share with my staff and the public because it’s an unexpected passion of mine.”

The interior was designed by Joey’s wife, Cristina Maggiore. It’ll include a 500-seat covered patio. DJs and mariachi bands will be present on the weekends.

The Scottsdale-based Maggiore Group also continues to run multiple locations of Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, and The Sicilian Baker throughout the Valley.

See The Mexicano’s website for more information.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

