The Maggiore Group Is Opening a Mexican Restaurant in Paradise Valley

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

The Maggiore Group has been busy.

In recent months, the family-owned restaurant group has formed The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation, released the wine label Chef Joey, and announced the opening of The Italian Daughter — all following the recent death of founding chef Tomaso Maggiore.

Here comes another: Soon, the Maggiores will open The Mexicano.

Located at 4801 East Cactus Road in the former Salty Sow building near Paradise Valley Mall, The Mexicano will be a Mexico City-inspired eatery opening in late summer 2021.

Menu items include Mexican restaurant staples (guacamole, ceviche) served in unexpected vessels (the ceviche comes inside a coconut, the guacamole in a scraped-out pineapple skin).

Another menu item of note: the Machetes, 4-foot-long corn masa quesadillas served with your choice of Chicken Tinga, Chipotle Agave Shrimp, Braised Short Rib, and more, a nod to the 5-foot charcuterie boards found at The Sicilian Butcher. Food items range from $7 to $25.

Lauren Cusimano

The drink program will be overseen by mixologist Matt Allen, formerly of The Westin Kierland. The big news: There will be a build-your-own Michelada bar with oysters, shrimp, tamarindo sticks, and more than 40 other toppings (inspired no doubt by the popularity of the BYO bloody mary bar at Hash Kitchen).

Additional drink options include Mexican beer on draft and (strong) margaritas, the glasses of which are placed inside a personal pinata (we can only direct you to this accompanying photo for further explanation).

“I wanted to explore the art of Mexican cuisine,” chef and restaurant owner Joey Maggiore says in a press release. “Like cooking Italian food, I appreciate the culture and tradition behind creating authentic recipes, and this was a project I was very excited to share with my staff and the public because it’s an unexpected passion of mine.”

The interior was designed by Joey’s wife, Cristina Maggiore. It’ll include a 500-seat covered patio. DJs and mariachi bands will be present on the weekends.

The Scottsdale-based Maggiore Group also continues to run multiple locations of Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, and The Sicilian Baker throughout the Valley.

See The Mexicano’s website for more information.