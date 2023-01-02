Support Us

Valley Staple The Vig Is Opening its First West Valley Restaurant

January 2, 2023 6:30AM

The Vig at Park West, a new restaurant location from Genuine Concepts, is set to open in early 2023.
Rendering By AV3 Design
The Vig, a Valley restaurant concept known for its upscale pub food, casual atmosphere, and lawn-game-filled patios, is opening its first location in the west Valley.

The restaurant is part of Genuine Concepts, a hospitality company that also runs The Little Woody, The Womack, The McMillan, Campo Italian Bistro & Bar, and The Genuine. The company started with the first location of The Vig, which opened in Arcadia in 2006. Over the years, The Vig has grown to include locations in downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, and north Phoenix.

The new restaurant, coming soon to the Park West Shopping Center near State Farm Stadium, will be the sixth location of the concept and the only Vig location west of central Phoenix.

“It’s not a sports bar,” architect Artie Vigil of AV3 Design Studio explained in a news release, “but because it’s near the arenas, it will have a chameleon-like ability to transform into the perfect space to hang out on game days."

The new restaurant is currently under construction and is set to open in "early 2023," according to the release. It will feature the indoor-outdoor space Vig fans have come to expect, along with staple dishes and cocktails.

click to enlarge
The bar at the new west Valley location of The Vig will give a nod to Luke Air Force Base.
Rendering By AV3 Design
While there are many locations of the restaurant around the Valley, this new space will be engrained in the community, according to Vigil.

“As one of the first locations inside a traditional shopping center, we wanted to make sure The VIG Park West’s look and feel really speaks to the neighborhood and honors the unique history here in the NW Valley," Vigil said in the release.

A horseshoe-shaped bar with aluminum panels and metal rivets will be installed and is designed to give a nod to the nearby Luke Air Force Base. Planted olive trees are intended to honor the area's agricultural roots.

The food menu will include Vig staples like burgers and salads. A new section of the menu will come courtesy of "The Vig's first-ever pizza oven," according to the release. The new restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner, plus brunch on weekends and a weekday happy hour that runs from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Vig Park West

9824 W Northern Ave #1840, Peoria
Opening Early 2023
