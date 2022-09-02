Support Us

These 3 New Taco Joints Are Now Open in Metro Phoenix

September 2, 2022 6:30AM

Win free queso for a year at the Torchy's Tacos grand opening event. Torchy's Tacos
It's been a wonderful week for taco fans in the Valley, as three new restaurants specializing in topped tortillas have opened. One national chain brought its second location to metro Phoenix, and two independent joints have set up shop.

Torchy's Tacos

10625 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 125A
480-712-4440
Famous Austin-born chain Torchy's Tacos launched its second Valley location on August 31. The first opened on Camelback Road in June. Now, a Scottsdale location is slinging tacos at Tatum and Shea Boulevards. Torchy's sells more than a dozen different varieties of tacos, along with its famous green-chile topped queso, and margaritas. The chain is set to open its third metro Phoenix location in Queen Creek this November.

Birrieria Don Jose

691 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler
480-912-1879
The specialty menu item at this new Chandler taco spot is right in the name. At Birrieria Don Jose, slow roasted birria is available in tacos, tortas, quesadillas, burritos, caramelos, mulitas, and on a papa loca or loaded baked potato. Other options on this new restaurant's massive menu include carne asada fries, breakfast plates, quesabirrias with consome to dip, menudo, and churros for dessert. Spot the restaurant by its bright yellow and orange paint job that almost glows on Arizona Avenue.

Tacos Chisco

18425 North 51st Avenue Suite G, Glendale
602-775-9688
An old Subway has made a mighty evolution into a new taco shop in Glendale. At Tacos Chisco, fillings include classics like asada, pollo, and carnitas and slightly harder-to-find options including eight-hour roasted cochinita pibil and nopales, or grilled cactus paddles. Roasted corn is served as elote, on the cob, or esquites, in a cup, and quesadillas and burritos round out the menu. From 7 to 11 a.m. this new spot serves breakfast tacos and burritos with chorizo, bacon, and ham.  
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times.
Phoenix New Times 9.1.2022

