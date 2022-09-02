These 3 New Taco Joints Are Now Open in Metro Phoenix

Torchy's Tacos
10625 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 125A
480-712-4440Famous Austin-born chain Torchy's Tacos launched its second Valley location on August 31. The first opened on Camelback Road in June. Now, a Scottsdale location is slinging tacos at Tatum and Shea Boulevards. Torchy's sells more than a dozen different varieties of tacos, along with its famous green-chile topped queso, and margaritas. The chain is set to open its third metro Phoenix location in Queen Creek this November.
Birrieria Don Jose
691 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler
480-912-1879The specialty menu item at this new Chandler taco spot is right in the name. At Birrieria Don Jose, slow roasted birria is available in tacos, tortas, quesadillas, burritos, caramelos, mulitas, and on a papa loca or loaded baked potato. Other options on this new restaurant's massive menu include carne asada fries, breakfast plates, quesabirrias with consome to dip, menudo, and churros for dessert. Spot the restaurant by its bright yellow and orange paint job that almost glows on Arizona Avenue.
Tacos Chisco
18425 North 51st Avenue Suite G, Glendale
602-775-9688An old Subway has made a mighty evolution into a new taco shop in Glendale. At Tacos Chisco, fillings include classics like asada, pollo, and carnitas and slightly harder-to-find options including eight-hour roasted cochinita pibil and nopales, or grilled cactus paddles. Roasted corn is served as elote, on the cob, or esquites, in a cup, and quesadillas and burritos round out the menu. From 7 to 11 a.m. this new spot serves breakfast tacos and burritos with chorizo, bacon, and ham.