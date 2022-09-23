Support Us

Two of the Valley's Best Coffee Shops Now Have Second Locations. Here's What To Know

September 23, 2022 11:08AM

A three-story glass wall brings light into the new location of Provision Coffee.
Coffee fans around the Valley, rejoice. Two highly anticipated coffee shops finally have opening news to share.

Order at the bar surrounded by lush greenery at Provision on Missouri Avenue.
Provision Coffee, a favorite from the Arcadia area, now has a second location in uptown Phoenix. Out in the East Valley, Peixoto has expanded from Chandler to Gilbert, with a new cafe that opens in just a few days.

Here's what you need to know about the Valley's newest coffee destinations.

Provision

Open 8 a.m. - 2p.m. daily
711 E Missouri Ave, #115
Provision Coffee started as the project of friends Dan Suh and Lawrence Jarvey in 2011. Over the years, it developed into an Arcadia-area cafe that sources coffee and tea from all over the world.

With the help of its exceptional coffee, Provision steadily grew a large following, and people fill the Arcadia-area cafe to catch up with friends, work on their laptops, and sip on passionfruit lattes. The popular but small cafe often gets quite full, but now, customers can stretch out at a brand new Provision location.

Provision's new location is inside a modern, multi-purpose office complex.
Located on Missouri Avenue just off Seventh Street, the new cafe offers three floors for customers to find the perfect cozy spot to sit. Currently, as the cafe is still in its soft opening phase, the very top floor has yet to be furnished. But sneak up the stairs for a look at the sweeping view of the north Phoenix mountains.

The new location also has a more robust food menu than the original, with familiar favorites like avocado toast and pastries paired with pizzas and sandwiches for lunch. Stop in at the new spot to admire the towering plant wall, multi-story murals, and modern decor with a satisfying cup of coffee in hand.

Julia Peixoto Peters serves up a true crop-to-cup experience.
Peixoto

Opening Sept 27
Epicenter
3150 East Ray Road, Gilbert
The Peixoto family has been growing coffee in Brazil for more than a century. The rich history, and richer coffee, made their way to Arizona when Julia Peixoto Peters, along with her husband, Jeff Peters, opened a coffee shop in downtown Chandler in 2015.

Choices abound at Peixoto Coffee.
Over the last seven years, the trendy, black-painted coffee shop has grown a fan base, thanks in part to its impressive rotation of popular seasonal menus. Favorites include the summer special Blue Monsoon, a latte made with lavender and blueberries, and the salty and sweet Kettle Corn Latte for fall. It also doesn't hurt that the base coffee itself is excellent, rich, creamy, and packed with flavor.

Soon, fans and customers in the East Valley will have two options to get their Peixoto fix. Following a years-long construction process, the new cafe located inside the Epicenter development at Agritopia is almost ready to open. Restaurants and retail stores have steadily begun opening at the new multi-purpose housing development. Peixoto plans to welcome its first customers on September 27.
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
