Two of the Valley's Best Coffee Shops Now Have Second Locations. Here's What To Know

Here's what you need to know about the Valley's newest coffee destinations.
Provision
Open 8 a.m. - 2p.m. daily
711 E Missouri Ave, #115
Provision Coffee started as the project of friends Dan Suh and Lawrence Jarvey in 2011. Over the years, it developed into an Arcadia-area cafe that sources coffee and tea from all over the world.
With the help of its exceptional coffee, Provision steadily grew a large following, and people fill the Arcadia-area cafe to catch up with friends, work on their laptops, and sip on passionfruit lattes. The popular but small cafe often gets quite full, but now, customers can stretch out at a brand new Provision location.
The new location also has a more robust food menu than the original, with familiar favorites like avocado toast and pastries paired with pizzas and sandwiches for lunch. Stop in at the new spot to admire the towering plant wall, multi-story murals, and modern decor with a satisfying cup of coffee in hand.
Peixoto
Opening Sept 27
Epicenter
3150 East Ray Road, Gilbert The Peixoto family has been growing coffee in Brazil for more than a century. The rich history, and richer coffee, made their way to Arizona when Julia Peixoto Peters, along with her husband, Jeff Peters, opened a coffee shop in downtown Chandler in 2015.
Soon, fans and customers in the East Valley will have two options to get their Peixoto fix. Following a years-long construction process, the new cafe located inside the Epicenter development at Agritopia is almost ready to open. Restaurants and retail stores have steadily begun opening at the new multi-purpose housing development. Peixoto plans to welcome its first customers on September 27.