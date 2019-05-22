What’s on Bitter & Twisted's Sixth Annual Book o' Cocktails

This circus of a cocktail menu was announced on May 21.

Downtown Phoenix is popping with cocktail bars, and that fact is in part thanks to Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour. What's more, the team behind this imaginative cocktail lounge knows how to maintain the hype with its annually released Book o' Cocktails. Announced May 21, B&T’s new cocktail menu — now in its sixth year — has listed some big-top themed drinks to go along with its big rep.

The 18-page menu lists more than 60 craft cocktails featuring everything from nano-filtered ice to grilled pineapple and yes, alcohol. The book is divided into a couple of sections. One part promises new, in-house cocktails, another, some nonalcoholic drinks.

Think the Three-Ring Circus, which mixes Banks 5 Island Rum with blue curacao, grapefruit-cinnamon syrup, and Peychaud's bitters. Additional concoctions include the Irish Passport, Bourbon Butter Cloud, and the Peachy Keen.

Then there's the Nada Colada — pretty much the delicious Coupette Colada sans hooch. Other nonalcoholic mixes include a cucumber spritzer and the Storms a Brewin' for a little caffeine.

Another section is titled Friends With Benefits — meaning drink recipes from well-known bartenders outside of greater Phoenix. There’s the sherry-heavy Piccolina by London mixologist Mia Johansson of Swift; the Camp Nou by Barcelona bartender Antonio Naranjo of Dr. Stravinsky; and Tim Rablor's Missionary Highfall from Tiki House in Key West, Florida. They seem to know what they're doing.

The sixth annual Book o' Cocktails was penned by head proprietor Ross Simon, as well as the Bitter & Twisted bar team, along with the aforementioned help from their friends. And the wild artwork was done by illustrator Matt Andrews.

And like its predecessors, the 2019 Book o' Cocktails is only on this earth for one full spin (i.e. a year).