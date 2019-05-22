 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4
This circus of a cocktail menu was announced on May 21.
This circus of a cocktail menu was announced on May 21.
Courtesy of Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

What’s on Bitter & Twisted's Sixth Annual Book o' Cocktails

Lauren Cusimano | May 22, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Downtown Phoenix is popping with cocktail bars, and that fact is in part thanks to Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour. What's more, the team behind this imaginative cocktail lounge knows how to maintain the hype with its annually released Book o' Cocktails. Announced May 21, B&T’s new cocktail menu — now in its sixth year — has listed some big-top themed drinks to go along with its big rep.

The 18-page menu lists more than 60 craft cocktails featuring everything from nano-filtered ice to grilled pineapple and yes, alcohol. The book is divided into a couple of sections. One part promises new, in-house cocktails, another, some nonalcoholic drinks.

Think the Three-Ring Circus, which mixes Banks 5 Island Rum with blue curacao, grapefruit-cinnamon syrup, and Peychaud's bitters. Additional concoctions include the Irish Passport, Bourbon Butter Cloud, and the Peachy Keen.

Related Stories

Then there's the Nada Colada — pretty much the delicious Coupette Colada sans hooch. Other nonalcoholic mixes include a cucumber spritzer and the Storms a Brewin' for a little caffeine.

Another section is titled Friends With Benefits — meaning drink recipes from well-known bartenders outside of greater Phoenix. There’s the sherry-heavy Piccolina by London mixologist Mia Johansson of Swift; the Camp Nou by Barcelona bartender Antonio Naranjo of Dr. Stravinsky; and Tim Rablor's Missionary Highfall from Tiki House in Key West, Florida. They seem to know what they're doing.

The sixth annual Book o' Cocktails was penned by head proprietor Ross Simon, as well as the Bitter & Twisted bar team, along with the aforementioned help from their friends. And the wild artwork was done by illustrator Matt Andrews.

And like its predecessors, the 2019 Book o' Cocktails is only on this earth for one full spin (i.e. a year).

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >