Phoenix Fashion Week 2016 Closes with Its Take on "Couture"

EXPAND Cosmogyral opened Saturday night's show. Melissa Fossum

Phoenix Fashion Week 2016 wrapped at Talking Stick Resort on Saturday, October 15, with an evening of presentations billed as couture night.

While the French word "couture" translates to dressmaking, in the world of fashion it carries a tremendous weight. It's used in reference to haute couture, a small industry comprising long-established fashion houses — think Dior, Lanvin — crafting made-to-measure clothing (often artistically elaborate and not in any way commercially viable) whose processes are strictly overseen by a Parisian regulatory body.

However, the term has been coopted in recent years to mean, essentially, real fancy.

Which seems to be the preferred definition at Phoenix Fashion Week, where more than likely none of the clothing shown was made per technical couture standards.

EXPAND Mowa by Emily Smith showed a collection of animal prints. Melissa Fossum

Cosmogyral opened the first half of the evening, kicking off the final third of the emerging designer competition to be named emerging couture designer of the year. The Los Angeles brand dealt in dreamy, 1920s-influenced boudoir looks in unlined icy lavender. Designer Jenine Nerecina's body inclusiveness (read: some of the models' bodies were representative of the average American woman, who wears a size 16 per a recent study) gave the old-timey collection reminiscent of art deco dressing gowns a decidedly fresh feel. It was a lovely, if underwhelming, start.

Then came Mowa by Emily Smith, a designer from Botswana. She showed a hyper-focused collection of animal print gowns with harness necklines. Well made and easily marketable, Smith's dresses hearkened back to 2014 emerging designer winner Misha Mendicino, whose elephant-print dresses struck a similarly same-y note.

EXPAND Barbara Bultman won emerging couture designer of the year. Melissa Fossum

Saint Louis designer Barbara Bultman followed with a Fifth Element aesthetic. Models wore chalky white makeup masked over their eyes, dresses with conflicting hemlines, leather chokers with draping fringe, and overworked crop vests and jackets. A pair of culottes in silk had one of the saddest, most bunching crotches to have come down the runway this year. Despite such execution issues, Bultman's collection earned the crowd's excitement — and the title of emerging couture designer of 2016.

EXPAND Phoenix brand Aconav closed the emerging designer portion of the evening. Melissa Fossum

As did designs from Phoenix's Aconav, helmed by Native American designer Loren Aragon and embracing both Acoma Pueblo and Navajo culture through textile. In black, white, and red, Aragon blended strong graphic patterns in shift dresses with a sheered out black necklines. The hyper-graphic looks went slightly off the rails in the final section, with a pair of party dresses: one deep sky blue and the other orchid and adorned with butterfly appliqués.

Yas Couture was the penultimate showing at Phoenix Fashion Week 2016. Melissa Fossum

The second half of the evening featured established designers from something of an improv school of design. Yes beading and sparkles and fringe and peplum and tulle.

Two Lebanese brands, Dalida Ayach and Rachad Itani Couture, led the pack. The former dealt in wedding looks — from mother of the bride jumpsuits to what might have been the sparkliest bridal gown ever constructed — and the latter showed enough peplum to create an entirely separate collection constructed solely from those panels of fabric.

Wrapping the presentations and the event were two Phoenix Fashion Week vets: Yas Couture and Rocky Gathercole. Yas showed in 2015, and Gathercole has served up the event's finale for what's now the fourth year in a row.

