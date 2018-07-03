The 20 Best Places to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Phoenix

The nighttime skies of the Valley are about to get lit.

Enormous pyrotechnic explosions will bloom overhead at locations across the metro Phoenix area over the next few nights as Fourth of July fireworks displays fill the air with light, color, and plenty of “oohs” and “ahs.”

Related Stories 12 Tasty Fourth of July Dining Deals in Metro Phoenix

Cannonades of skyrockets will be unleashed at parks and other local outdoor venues on Tuesday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 4, during festivals and other events celebrating America’s 242nd birthday.

And while a few towns around Arizona have canceled their fireworks displays this year due to concerns over fire danger, most cities across the Valley — from Tempe to Tolleson — will light the fuse on Fourth of July fun.

And we’ve got the lowdown on where to go to witness both the rockets’ red glare, as well as one fireworks-free light show involving LED-equipped drones. Many will also feature a variety of other activities besides staring skyward in wonder, including games, rides, and even eating contests.

Here’s a look at list of the biggest local Fourth of July displays happening in Phoenix in 2018.

Salute From the Shore

Tuesday, July 3

Pleasant Harbor Marina, 8708 West Harbor Boulevard, Peoria

Folks will gather at this marina on the southwest side of Lake Pleasant for a fireworks spectacular and family-friendly event that will occur on Independence Day Eve. Activities run from 5 to 11 p.m. and include a variety of food trucks, water slides, kids' attractions, live music, and more. Patrons can also bring their own coolers and portable seating to the event. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Admission is $15 per vehicle in advance, $20 at the event, and $35 for a preferred parking pass (which will get you a better spot). Call 623-203-5173 or visit the Pleasant Harbor website for more details.

Anthem Independence Day Celebration

Tuesday, July 3

Anthem Community Park, 41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem

A mix of food and drink vendors, waterslides, live music, and rides will be offered as part of the festivities in this north Valley community. If you're coming just for the fireworks, those are scheduled to start popping off at 9:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free but certain rides and activities will have a fee involved (patrons can purchase an unlimited pass for $12-$15 per person). The website for Anthem's Community Council has plenty of additional details.

Wet 'n’ Wild’s Fireworks

Tuesday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 4

Wet 'n’ Wild Phoenix, 4243 West Pinnacle Peak Road, Glendale

If spending a day riding the slides at this Glendale water park — including such excitement-inducing attractions as “Maximum Velocity” and the “Constrictor” — wasn’t a thrilling enough prospect, Wet 'n’ Wild will serve up fireworks spectacles on Tuesday and Wednesday night. The shows will begin at approximately 8:45 p.m. each evening. Daily passes start at $32.99 per person, while active and retired members of the military can get in for free with proper ID. Visit the park’s website for admission options.

All-American Festival

Wednesday, July 4

Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 North 83rd Avenue

This year's edition of this annual event will feature a concert by The Ryan Sims Band, a variety of food and drink vendors, a kids' zone, and a water zone. And if you'd like to experience the thrill of victory, there will be a cornhole tournament with cash prizes and various eating challenges taking place. A fireworks show will be the main event of the evening and starts at 9:15 p.m. Seating will be available on the lawn area on a first come, first served basis. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed. Gates are at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 and kids under 12 can get in for free.

Star-Spangled Fourth

Wednesday, July 4

Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 South Ballpark Way, Goodyear

Feeling adventurous? This festival will offer zipline rides and a gigantic inflatable water slide. There will also be a Nathan's hot dog-eating battle, as well as pitching contest with a $10,000 prize, in case you’re also feeling competitive. The local musicians of Groove Merchants and the Shari Rowe Band will perform. A 20-minute fireworks show will end the evening. Hours are from 6 to 10 p.m. The event itself is free but there will be a charge for the rides ($5-$10 for either the zipline or waterslide). More information can be found here.

EXPAND Fireworks over Chase Field in 2016. Rachael Keating/Arizona Diamondbacks

D-Backs Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Wednesday, July 4

Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street

The Arizona Diamondbacks will offer all the requisite all-American staples on the Fourth, such as hot dogs, baseball, star-spangled uniforms, and copious amounts of patriotism. Short of having a bald eagle flying into the stadium with Old Glory clutched in its talons, the team has all the bases covered.

That includes a fireworks show, which goes off immediately after the D-backs' battle with the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Tickets for the game are officially sold out, but you can hit up such resellers as Vividseats and StubHub to get in. (Of course, you don't necessarily need to attend the game to enjoy the show, just be within viewing distance of the stadium.)

July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular

Wednesday, July 4

Tumbleweed Park, 2250 South McQueen Road, Chandler

A high-energy celebration and evening-long party will take over the park and feature such distractions as live music from the School of Rock Sugar Skulls, cornhole games, a photo booth, giveaways, a kids' area, and more. It all leads up to a 30-minute fireworks display at 9 p.m. The festivities start at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and parking is available for $5 per vehicle (cash only). Call 480-782-2735.

Scottsdale Fourth of July Celebration

Wednesday, July 4

WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale

Activities like a stunt dog show, a dinosaur encounter, bull riding, and a BMX show will all take place inside WestWorld's air-conditioned Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center starting at 4 p.m. Animal rides and a petting zoo will also be available, as will a variety of carnival rides and obstacle courses for kids. A massive fireworks spectacle gets going at 9 p.m.

General admission for adults is $15 and VIP tickets (which include access to exclusive VIP areas, unlimited food and drinks, and reserved seating for the fireworks show) are $30. It's $12 for kids general admission, $25 for admission and access to rides and attractions, and $30 for a children's VIP ticket (which offers all of the aforementioned perks).

A fireworks-only option is also available for $20 per car, which gets you a spot in WestWorld's parking lot. More info about each of these options can be found here.

Fabulous Phoenix Fourth

Wednesday, July 4

Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road

It wouldn't be a Fourth of July without this long-running celebration, which has gone off annually since the mid-'80s . As always, the event fill boast one the biggest fireworks displays in both the Valley and the entire Southwest. Other highlights will include two stages of live entertainment, an array of vendors, interactive attractions, a car show, rides, and a kids' zone. Start time is 6 p.m. and the pyrotechnic theatrics begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. It's free to attend. Call 602-534-3378 for more info.

EXPAND Fireworks over Tempe Town Lake in 2014. Michael Ging Photography

July Fourth Tempe Town Lake Festival

Wednesday, July 4

Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway

The Mill Avenue Bridge will provide a stunning backdrop to one of the most popular fireworks displays in the Valley, which will unfold above Tempe Town Lake. An enormous festival will take place next door at Tempe Beach Park that will offer plenty of food (think hot dogs, frybread, barbecue, and frozen treats), as well as live entertainment, vendor booths, and an inflatable village for the kiddos.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks are at 9:20 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the event while children under 12 get in free. Blankets, portable chairs, personal umbrellas measuring up to 48 inches in diameter, and one factory-sealed bottle of water are all allowed. Call 480-350-5189 or visit the event's website for more.

Stars Stripes & Sax

Wednesday, July 4

W Hotel Scottsdale, 7277 East Camelback Road

The W's all-day pool party on its WET Deck, which will feature a performance and DJ set by saxophone artist Natty Rico, will cap off with an enormous fireworks display over the posh hotel. The affair starts at noon and general admission is $20. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. VIP cabana or daybeds can be reserved by calling 602-405-0099 or emailing vip@triyarent.com. Call 480-970-2100 for visit the hotel's events page for more details.

Fourth at the Fountain

Wednesday, July 4

Fountain Park, 12925 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills

Fountain Hills' namesake landmark will be lighted up with colorful explosions, courtesy of the ginormous fireworks display that kicks off at 9 p.m. It's the highlight of the town's free Fourth of July extravaganza at Fountain Park, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and will also have a rock-climbing wall for adrenaline junkies, bounce houses for kids, food and drink vendors for anyone who is hungry, and DJ for those who'd like to bust a move. Chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets will be permitted. More info is available on the event's website.

Gilbert's July Fourth Celebration

Wednesday, July 4

Higley High School, 4068 East Pecos Road, Gilbert

The town of Gilbert’s annual Independence Day will feature fireworks in abundance as well as a variety of food trucks selling eats and drinks. Patrons can also bring their own coolers and water to the event, which goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Explosions of color will start to fill the air at 8:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free. If it's too crowded at Higley High, additional viewing area will be set up nearby at Centennial Elementary School (3507 South Ranch House Parkway), Legacy Traditional Academy (2747 South Recker Road), and the Higley Unified School District Administration office (2935 South Recker Road).

City of Tolleson Fourth of July Celebration

Wednesday, July 4

Veterans Park, 8650 West Van Buren Street, Tolleson

A mix of food and fun awaits those who attend Tolleson's official festivities. Several waterslides will be set up around the park, as will a variety of arts and food vendors. Competitions like a cheeseball toss, cookie face race, and separate hot wings- and hot dog-eating contests are planned. If you’re still hungry, they’ll also serve free watermelon. The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. with the fireworks at dusk. Admission is free, as are the shuttles that run between the park and parking lot at Tolleson City Hall (9555 West Van Buren Street).

EXPAND Night-time fireworks display. Jennifer Conway with Mark Skalny Photography

Westgate Fireworks Fest 2018

Wednesday, July 4

Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale

Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged at Westgate's Independence Day celebration, which will allow patrons to kick back and take in the spectacle of skyrockets in flight. The WaterDance plaza will host games, prizes, splash pads, and performances by local bands Club Country and Crown Kings. Start time is 5 p.m. and the fireworks begin promptly at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Arizona Celebration of Freedom

Wednesday, July 4

Mesa Convention Center, 263 North Center Street

Fireworks are just one of many spectacles that will take place at this Fourth of July festival that will encompass both the Mesa Convention Center and Mesa Amphitheatre. For starters, a total of five different stages will host local bands and live entertainment throughout the evening.

Meanwhile, the “Patriotic Superhero Stunt Show” will feature BMX riders pulling off sick tricks, a historical re-enactment troupe will recreate a battle from the Revolutionary War, a naturalization ceremony will see 300 people become American citizens, and local chalk artists will create a patriotic mural. There will also be a splash zone, trackless train rides, and a “Yankee Doodle Kids’ Zone” offering carnival-style games for kids (including musical chairs, water balloon toss, sack races, and pie-eating contests).

The festival goes from 6 to 10 p.m. with the fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free. Check out the Celebration of Freedom's website for a complete rundown of activities and events.

Red, White and Boom!

Wednesday, July 4

The Wigwam, 300 East Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park

The fairway of the Wigwam resort’s Blue Golf Course will be the site of this Fourth of July fiesta that will have DJs, waterslides, food and drinks, bounce houses, and other fun. The event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with the fireworks starting sometime after dark. Admission to the event is free and wristbands offering unlimited access to all rides and activities are $10 per person. Beach towels, blankets, and lawn chairs are encouraged. The Wigwam’s website has additional details or you can call 623-935-3811.

Fourth of July Drone Show

Wednesday, July 4

Civana Carefree, 37220 North Mule Train Road, Carefree

Okay, this technically isn’t a fireworks show. But considering how it will fill the night sky with glowing lights, it seems cool enough to warrant. A total of 30 illuminated drones will take to the air above the Civana Carefree resort and create an eye-catching choreographed show that’s bound to evoke plenty of awe and wonder. (Check out this video for proof of said statement.) Performances will take place at 8:30 and 9:15 p.m. and last approximately 15 minutes each. Best of all, it’s free to attend.

Surprise’s Fourth of July Celebration

Wednesday, July 4

Surprise Stadium, 15930 North Bullard Avenue, Surprise

You can get your fill of both baseball action and bombastic pyrotechnics during this Independence Day event. The minor league squads from the Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers will square off in an evening game, which will be followed by a fireworks show. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and first pitch is at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations of canned goods are appreciated.

Old-Fashioned Independence Day Celebration

Wednesday, July 4

Youngker High School, 3000 South Apache Road, Buckeye

Live music, all-American eats, and other family-friendly fun will be a part of this particular event, as will a spectacular array of fireworks. Start time is 7 p.m. and the big show is at 9 p.m. It’s free to get in.