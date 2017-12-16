 


Current WWE champion and SmackDown superstar AJ Styles.EXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

WWE Raw and SmackDown Are Coming to Downtown Phoenix in 2018

Benjamin Leatherman | December 16, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

It looks like Phoenix is going to be a stop on the road to WrestleMania. That’s because the WWE will bring its two biggest weekly television shows to Phoenix during the buildup to its centerpiece pay-per-view event of the year.

The superstars of the WWE will invade Talking Stick Resort Arena for two straight nights next year when both Raw and SmackDown take place at the venue in mid-February.

As any pro wrestling fan could tell you, Raw is the WWE’s flagship show has been a staple of every Monday night for almost 25 years now. An on Monday, February 19, it will be broadcast from Phoenix.

SmackDown, the WWE’s weekly Tuesday night show, will take over the arena the following evening on Tuesday, February 20.

Tickets for the events are now on sale and range in price from $20 to $445.20 each.

It won’t be the first time that the WWE has broadcast its shows from Phoenix on back-to-back nights. This past summer, Raw and SmackDown took place at the arena over the Fourth of July holiday.

According to WWE’s website, many of the superstars on its current roster are scheduled to appear at either event, which are considered to be separate brands.

For Raw, that includes current intercontinental champion Roman Reigns, as well as Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Samoa Joe.

SmackDown, on the other hand, will include appearances by current WWE champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode, Sami Zayn, and women's champ Charlotte Flair.

Both shows will be taking place about a month and a half before WrestleMania, the WWE’s biggest annual event, which is typically a time when many major storylines and plot twists unfold.

In other words, local wrestling fans might just witness something big happening.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

