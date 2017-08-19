With The Defenders, Marvel and Netflix Pick up the Pace — and Lighten the Mood

EXPAND The Defenders are a mighty Marvel force in a Netflix show that stars (from left) Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones. Courtesy Netflix

The Defenders premiered on Netflix on August 18.

Look, you don’t need to have watched Iron Fist to enjoy the brisk, brawling silliness of The Defenders, a team-up adventure that’s something like a surprising return on an investment you thought had soured. In fact, not knowing all the plot details of all the earlier stories brings the experience of this latest series — the least glum of all the Marvel/Netflix shows — closer than ever to their source material. To read serialized superhero comics is, except for the most fervent masters of past continuity, to accept that you’ll just have to roll with the quirks of backstory covered in all the comics you haven’t read — and trust the recap page to explain why Spider-Man’s a billionaire tech CEO in this current storyline, a penniless teen in another and married with a spider-kid in a third.

The Defenders (at least in the four episodes available for review) invites you to shake off the specifics of its heroes’ personal mopeyness and just roll with all the ka-powing and car-chucking. It moves fast, by comparison to the other Marvel-Netflix series, cutting from one name-brand hero to another so quickly that it has no time to let its leads sulk for a couple of hours the way they tend to on their own shows. All you need to know are the essences of the characters, not the minutiae of their ongoing dramas: Here’s Luke Cage (Mike Colter), the bulletproof Harlem hero who wants to do good but also lead a quiet life. Here’s surly Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), who dresses like a Ramone, swigs her liquor from the bottle, and regards her first big multi-hero confab with the aloof distaste your coolest young cousin exhibits at a family Thanksgiving. Here’s Iron Fist (Finn Jones), a billionaire white dude/ninja messiah with the ability to throw a magic glowing superpunch that, as in videogames, has some kind of cooldown time limit. And there’s ol’ Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), the blind lawyer boxer ninja lover-man who, burdened by guilts that he must confess to his priest, dresses like a horned devil in leather. In two full seasons of his own series, Murdock has never cohered into anything like a knowable character — he’s ruled by whichever random trait developed over decades of comic-book history currently interests whoever is writing him. On The Defenders, spared the burden of shouldering the story himself, Murdock can breathe a little. We see him win a court case in two minutes flat that on Daredevil would have taken five episodes, probably padded with grunted-out rooftop discussions about the nature of justice.