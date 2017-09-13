Arizona Rapper Ali Tomineek Is Headed for BET's Hip-Hop Awards

Starting from the bottom and rocketing to the top is a narrative that's a fundamental part of hip-hop's DNA. Rap, perhaps more than any other style of music, embodies the American ideal of upward mobility and bootstrappin'. The only thing separating a rapper hawking mixtapes on the streets from Rap God status is how much they're willing to hustle.

Peoria, Arizona, rapper Ali Tomineek's hustle is starting to pay off. He recently won BET's Hot 16 contest, earning a spot to perform at the channel's Hip-Hop Awards on Monday, October 16. Tomineek will join several other up-and-coming rappers in a cypher performance, where the West Valley native will get to spit his hottest 16 bars in front of a national audience.