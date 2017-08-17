Rice Paper Is Back in Coronado on Seventh Street

Courtesy of Rice Paper on 7th

We reported a few months ago on the closing of Rice Paper's second location in the Hotel San Carlos. This closure came a year after the shuttering of their original location in a renovated bungalow in the Coronado neighborhood.

But now, the Tran sisters are are back in Coronado, with Rice Paper on 7th.

The restaurant is now open at 2241 North Seventh Street, just a few doors down from their original location.