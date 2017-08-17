Rice Paper Is Back in Coronado on Seventh Street
Courtesy of Rice Paper on 7th
We reported a few months ago on the closing of Rice Paper's second location in the Hotel San Carlos. This closure came a year after the shuttering of their original location in a renovated bungalow in the Coronado neighborhood.
But now, the Tran sisters are are back in Coronado, with Rice Paper on 7th.
The restaurant is now open at 2241 North Seventh Street, just a few doors down from their original location.
The new spot features a large outdoor patio and 12 beers on tap. The menu remains largely the same.
The restaurant has no online presence yet, but they are open and operating Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until midnight.
Courtesy of Rice Paper on 7th
